VA ECHCS offers free ride-sharing services for COVID-19 vaccinations
November 9, 2021
Aurora , CO — VA Eastern Colorado Health Care System (ECHCS) today announced an ability for Veterans to use ride-sharing services at no cost for COVID-19 vaccinations.
VA ECHCS first integrated the ride-sharing services in October for individuals enrolled in the VA Health Care for Homeless Veterans (HCHV) program. It helps Veterans access housing resources, employment opportunities and health care through a collaborative that leverages Uber and Lyft.
VA ECHCS extended the ride-sharing services in November to any Veteran with a COVID-19 vaccine appointment. They can book a ride after scheduling an appointment through the 24/7 call center at 888-336-8262 or the VA Health Chat app, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday-Friday.
Non enrolled Veterans, and spouses and caregivers, can also get a ride to the walk-in COVID-19 vaccine clinics at Rocky Mountain Regional VA Medical Center in Aurora and PFC Floyd K. Lindstrom VA Clinic in Colorado Springs.
To book a ride for a COVID-19 vaccination in VA ECHCS, call 1-855-205-7325.
"Veterans without reliable transportation have already said it's likely they would have otherwise missed an appointment," said Rob Bingham, VA ECHCS innovation specialist.
"We're aware that unreliable transportation can create a barrier in Veteran care," said Bingham. "We saw an opportunity. It's taking us another step in the right direction toward keeping Veterans connected to the VA benefits and services that they've earned."
To avoid delays, non enrolled Veterans, spouses and caregivers who’ve never received a COVID-19 vaccine from VA ECHCS should register at www.VA.gov/covid-19-vaccine.
Veterans interested in enrolling in VA health care should visit www.va.gov/health-care/how-to-apply.
Veterans who are homeless or at imminent risk of homelessness can get assistance by contacting the VA's National Call Center for Homeless Veterans at 877-424-3838.
