VA ECHCS offers Veterans walk-in, drive-thru flu shots

September 21, 2023

Aurora , CO — VA Eastern Colorado Health Care System (ECHCS) announced today a series of walk-in and drive-through flu shot clinics.

No-cost, no-appointment flu shots start Sept. 23 with a walk-in event, 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., at PFC Floyd K. Lindstrom VA Clinic in Colorado Springs and a drive-through event, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., at Golden VA Clinic in Golden. They’ll continue in Colorado Springs and Golden, as well as at outpatient clinics in Aurora, Pueblo, La Junta and Alamosa.

Rocky Mountain Regional VA Medical Center in Aurora will accept ongoing walk-ins Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., and Thursdays until 8 p.m. Veterans enrolled in VA ECHCS can also make an appointment with their VA primary care provider.

When presenting during a walk-in or drive-through flu shot clinic, enrolled Veterans can expedite the process by showing their VA-issued Veteran ID card, or a current and valid government-issued ID, such as a driver’s license, passport or state-issued identification card.

Short for influenza, flu is a respiratory illness that spreads easily from person to person. Flu activity typically starts in September, increases in October, then peaks between December and February. The season can last until May.

Flu shots can prevent sickness, reduce severity of illness, reduce the risk of flu-associated hospitalization and getting vaccinated protects others, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). CDC says an annual flu shot is the first and most important step in getting protected against flu viruses.

CDC estimates that people at higher risk of complications include pregnant people, young children, adults 65 years and older and anyone with chronic health conditions, and people with certain chronic health conditions like asthma, diabetes or heart and lung disease.

Veterans may also schedule a flu shot through MyHealtheVet, the VA ECHCS call center at 888-336-8262 (24/7) or the VA Health Chat app, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday-Friday.

For information on enrolling in VA health care, visit VA.gov/health-care/how-to-apply.

RMR VA Medical Center, 1700 North Wheeling St. in Aurora

Walk-in Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.; Thursdays until 8 p.m. (kiosk 1)

Alamosa VA Clinic, 622 Del Sol Dr. in Alamosa

Drive-through Wednesday, Oct. 18, 8-11:30 a.m.

PFC Floyd K. Lindstrom VA Clinic, 3141 Centennial Blvd. in Colorado Springs

Walk-in Saturday, Sept. 23, 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Walk-in Thursday, Sept. 28, 4:30-6 p.m.

Walk-in Thursday, Oct. 5, 4:30-6 p.m.

Walk-in Thursday, Oct. 12, 4:30-6 p.m.

Walk-in Thursday, Oct. 19, 4:30-6 p.m.

Drive-through Saturday, Oct. 28, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. (boo-the-flu)

Beginning Wednesday, Nov. 1, walk-ins Monday through Friday, 2:30-3:30 p.m.

Golden VA Clinic, 1020 Johnson Road in Golden

Drive-through Saturday, Sept. 23, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Drive-through Saturday, Oct. 21, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

La Junta VA Clinic, 1100 Carson Ave. in La Junta

Drive-through Wednesday, Oct. 18, 8 a.m. to noon

PFC James Dunn VA Clinic, 4776 Eagle Ridge Circle in Pueblo

Drive-through Saturday, Oct. 14, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Drive-through Saturday, Oct. 28, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. (boo-the-flu)

Space Center VA Clinic, 565 Space Center Drive, Suite 130, in Colorado Springs

Beginning Wednesday, Nov. 1, walk-ins Monday through Friday, 2:30-3:30 p.m.

Union Boulevard VA Clinic, 3920 North Union Blvd, Suite 100 and 200, in Colorado Springs​​​​​​

Beginning Wednesday, Nov. 1, walk-ins Monday through Friday, 2:30-3:30 p.m.