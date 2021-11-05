Chat App Now Available for Scheduling, Pharmacy
PRESS RELEASE
November 5, 2021
Auorora , CO — Eastern Colorado Veterans can now chat live with appointment schedulers and pharmacy representatives through the VA Health Chat app between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m., Monday-Friday.
VA Eastern Colorado Health Care System (ECHCS) is part of a VA pilot program that's testing a new way for Veterans to get immediate answers to questions. The VA Health Chat app allows Veterans to quickly connect with a VA health care team member through secure chat. This tool opens new doors for Veterans to receive answers to health questions, especially in cases where a Veteran may have issues using voice communications.
With VA Health Chat, Veterans enrolled in VA ECHCS can schedule an appointment or request a medication refill, renewal or shipment. To chat securely with VA, Veterans must sign in using a secure partner: DS Logon Level 2 (Premium), ID.me or My HealtheVet Premium. The VA Health Chat app is available through internet browsers, VA App Store and VA Launchpad app and both Apple and Google app stores.
When using VA Health Chat, Veterans are encouraged to complete a survey. The feedback will help determine if VA Health Chat availability should be expanded to more locations.
VA ECHCS call center remains open 24/7 at 888-336-8262.
Dustin Senger, Deputy Public Affairs Officer
719-373-3251