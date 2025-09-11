VA ECHCS Plans Drive-Thru Baby Shower for Local Female Veterans

PRESS RELEASE

September 10, 2025

Colorado Springs, CO - The VA Eastern Colorado Health Care System (ECHCS) will host its annual drive-thru baby shower and resource fair in Colorado Springs on Sept. 12, from 10 a.m. to noon, in the parking lot of the PFC Floyd K. Lindstrom VA Clinic.

Created back in 2015, the event provides VA ECHCS patients who are expectant and new mothers with gifts and resources that can help these mothers through their first year.

The event takes place at lunch time to allow expectant female veterans to attend during their lunch breaks if they are at work. A resource fair is also provided to showcase both VA and community partner services that female veterans can use if they are dealing with any issues as a new mother.

So far, more than $21,000 in gifts and donations have been collected.

Additional resources will be provided through VA programs and local community partners to include car-seat safety, housing support, lactation education, literacy, mental health, nutrition, and more. For more information, contact the VA ECHCS public affairs office at vhaechpao@va.gov.

###

VA ECHCS Plans Drive-Thru Baby Shower for Local Women Veterans

Who: Expectant female veterans, new mothers who are veterans and their families

When: Friday, Sept. 12, 10 a.m. to noon

Where: PFC Floyd K. Lindstrom VA Clinic

3141 Centennial Blvd

Colorado Springs, CO 80907