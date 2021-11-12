VA ECHCS to host hiring fair in Aurora
PRESS RELEASE
November 12, 2021
Aurora , CO — VA Eastern Colorado Health Care System (ECHCS) will host a hiring fair Nov. 13 at Rocky Mountain Regional VA Medical Center in Aurora.
Open to the public from 8 a.m. To noon, VA ECHCS hiring teams are looking for medical technologists, medical support assistants, pharmacy technicians, registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nursing assistants, health care technicians, surgical technicians, medical supply technicians, social workers, social work associates and other clinical positions.
To apply for an open position during the fair, applicants must carry their federal resume, two forms of government-issued identification and, if applicable, DD-214, VA preference letter, SF-15 and Schedule A letter.
RMR VA Medical Center is located at 1700 North Wheeling Street in Aurora.
VA ECHCS covers more than 44,000 square miles, serving Veterans in eastern Colorado and surrounding states.
VA is continually recruiting and hiring top-notch researchers, health care providers and non clinical staff who are committed to caring for our nation’s Veterans. Jobseekers can find more ways to serve Veterans through a VA career at USAjobs.gov.
Dustin Senger, Deputy Public Affairs Officer
719-373-3251