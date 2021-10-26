 Skip to Content
Your browser is out of date. To use this website, please update your browser or use a different device.
U.S. flag

An official website of the United States government

VA ECHCS to host hiring fair in Aurora

PRESS RELEASE

October 26, 2021

Aurora , CO — VA Eastern Colorado Health Care System (ECHCS) will host a hiring fair Oct. 30 at Rocky Mountain Regional VA Medical Center in Aurora.

Open to the public from 8 a.m. to noon, VA ECHCS hiring teams will focus on non clinical applicants interested in housekeeping, food service, facility management, purchasing agents, supply chain management, medical support assistants and many others.

To apply for an open position during the fair, applicants must carry their federal resume, two forms of government-issued identification and, if applicable, DD-214, VA preference letter, SF-15 and Schedule A letter.

RMR VA Medical Center is located at 1700 North Wheeling Street in Aurora.

VA ECHCS covers more than 44,000 square miles, serving Veterans in eastern Colorado and surrounding states.

VA is continually recruiting and hiring top-notch researchers, health care providers and non clinical staff who are committed to caring for our nation’s Veterans. Jobseekers can find more ways to serve Veterans through a VA career at USAjobs.gov.

For more information, contact vhaechcommunications@va.gov.

Media contacts

Dustin Senger, Deputy Public Affairs Officer

719-373-3251

Dustin.Senger@va.gov

###
See all news releases