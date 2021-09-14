VA ECHCS to host hiring fair in Colorado Springs
PRESS RELEASE
September 14, 2021
Colorado Springs , CO — VA Eastern Colorado Health Care System (ECHCS) will host a hiring fair Sept. 18 at PFC Floyd K. Lindstrom VA Clinic in Colorado Springs.
Open to the public from 8 a.m. to noon, VA ECHCS hiring teams will offer same-day interviews to applicants who qualify as a licensed practical nurse, registered nurse, nursing assistant, health care technician, medical technologist, psychologist, social worker or a nutrition or food service professional.
For a same-day interview, applicants must bring their resume with two forms of government-issued identification and, as applicable, their statement of service (DD-214), Veteran preference letter (SF-15) and disability certification (Schedule A letter).
The outpatient clinic is located at 3141 Centennial Boulevard in Colorado Springs.
VA ECHCS covers more than 44,000 square miles, serving Veterans in eastern Colorado and surrounding states. Find more ways to start a career with VA ECHCS at USAjobs.gov.
For more information, contact vhaechcommunications@va.gov.
Dustin Senger, Deputy Public Affairs Officer
719-373-3251