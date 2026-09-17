VA ECHCS’ Warrior Fest Offers Resources for Suicide Prevention

PRESS RELEASE

September 10, 2026

Colorado Springs, CO - VA Eastern Colorado Health Care System (ECHCS) is holding its suicide prevention event, Warrior Fest, on Sept. 11, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., at John Venezia Park.

First held two years ago, Warrior Fest is a suicide prevention-focused event that will feature representatives for VA services & community-based, nonprofit, veteran-focused organizations.

The event is one of several community mental health summits that the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs hosts across the country each year. These events bring stakeholders together to improve access to mental health services and resources for veterans and their families.

For more information, contact VA ECHCS Public Affairs Officer, Nickolas Sanchez, at vhaechpao@va.gov.