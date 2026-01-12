VA Rocky Mountain Network Announces New Healthcare System Director Duane Gill Brings Leadership, Proven Experience to Eastern Colorado

PRESS RELEASE

January 12, 2026

Glendale, CO - The Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) is pleased to announce the appointment of Duane Gill, FACHE, as the new Director of the VA Eastern Colorado Health care System (ECHCS), starting Jan. 11, 2026.

Gill will oversee delivery of health care services to more than 143,000 enrolled Veterans and an operating budget of more than $1.3 billion.

“We are excited to bring Mr. Gill on board as the new Director of the VA Eastern Colorado Health Care System,” said Sunaina Kumar-Giebel, Veterans Integrated Service Network (VISN) 19 Director. “His sound leadership qualities and proven experience will be valuable assets for the facility, the employees and volunteers, and most importantly, for the Veterans we are honored to serve.”



Gill joined the VA more than 23 years ago and has held progressive leadership positions. Gill has been serving as the Interim Director for the VA Sheridan Health Care System since June 2025, and Director of the VA Montana Health Care System since June 2024. In this dual leadership role, Gill oversaw operations, planning and delivery of quality care to Veterans across both regions. He brings his expertise in Veteran-centered care, innovation in health care delivery and an understanding of rural markets.



Previously, in his permanent position, he served as the Medical Center Director of the VA Central Western Massachusetts Health care System in Northampton, Massachusetts. He also served as Deputy Director of VA ECHCS from 2017 to 2020. Prior to that, he served as Associate Director of the VA Central Western Massachusetts Healthcare System from 2014 to 2017.



Mr. Gill, who is also a U.S. Navy Veteran, is a Fellow for the American College of Healthcare Executives. He received a Master's degree in Management from Indiana Wesleyan University, and a Bachelor's degree in Political Science from Eastern Kentucky University.



VA ECHCS is a Joint Commission accredited, complexity level 1A facility, covering more than 44,000 sq. miles. The tertiary campus, Rocky Mountain Regional VA Medical Center, is located in Aurora, Colorado. The health care system has outpatient clinics throughout Colorado in Alamosa, Aurora, Golden, Colorado Springs, Pueblo, La Junta, Lamar, Burlington and Salida. Additionally, the system has a 40-bed community living center, Jewell Polytrauma and Low Vision Clinic, the Homeless Domiciliary at Valor Point, the Community Resource and Referral Center (CRRC) and our new 20- bed Ascend Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder Domiciliary. VA ECHCS supports research through a Geriatric Research and Education Service, Mental Illness Research Education Clinical Center of Excellence, and a Center for Innovation for Veteran Centered and Value Driven Care. VA ECHCS has a strong academic affiliation with the University of Colorado, supporting more than 1,300 medical students, residents and allied health professionals. VA ECHCS currently has approximately 3,700 employees.