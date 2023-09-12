VA to host Veteran homelessness stand-down in Denver

PRESS RELEASE

September 12, 2023

Aurora , CO — Veterans from area shelters and transitional housing will attend a homeless stand-down Sept. 14 in Denver to connect with VA and community resources.

Veterans experiencing homelessness, or at risk of homelessness, can visit booths from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the VA Community Resource and Referral Center at 3836 York St. Housing and employment resources will be offered to end Veteran homelessness.

Eligible Veterans can enroll in VA Eastern Colorado Health Care System (ECHCS), then speak with a nurse trained in identifying and documenting potential exposures to toxins during military service.

Toxic exposure screenings are an important step in prioritizing exposure-informed care, and part of implementing the Sergeant First Class Health Robinson Honoring Our Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxics (PACT) Act. Veterans may also sit with a VA benefits specialist whom can help file a PACT Act-related compensation claim.

Veterans can also check on their eligibility for VA Supportive Services for Veteran Families homelessness-prevention assistance, HUD-Veterans Affairs Supportive Housing vouchers and other Veteran housing-assistance programs.

Additionally, VA staff will support upcoming community-led stand-downs in Colorado Springs and Pueblo. Mt. Carmel Veterans Service Center will host a stand-down Oct. 17 in Colorado Springs, then American Legion Post 2 will host one Sept. 29 in Pueblo.

To RSVP for the stand-down Sept. 14 in Denver, contact the VA ECHCS public affairs office at vhaechpao@va.gov.

Denver Veteran Homeless Stand-Down

Veterans experiencing homelessness

Sept. 14, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

VA Community Resource and Referral Center

3836 York St., Denver, CO 80205

Pueblo Veteran Homeless Stand-Down

Veterans experiencing homelessness

Sept. 29, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

American Legion Post 2

701 West 9th St., CO 81003

Colorado Springs Veteran Homeless Stand-Down

Veterans experiencing homelessness

Oct. 17, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

City Auditorium

221 E. Kiowa St., Colorado Springs, CO 80903