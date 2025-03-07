Veterans Affairs (VA) Eastern Colorado Health Care System notifies Veterans of personal information breach

PRESS RELEASE

March 7, 2025

Aurora , CO — VA Eastern Colorado Health Care System (VA ECHCS) sent HIPAA (Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act) notification letters to 1,115 Veterans.

The letters informed them their personal information, containing their full name, last four of their Social Security number, mailing address, email address, and phone number, was emailed to 75 VA ECHCS veterans in error.

On January 30, 2025, a VA ECHCS program office inadvertently attached a spreadsheet with the above information to an email sent, intending to attach flyers for an upcoming event. VA ECHCS immediately attempted to recall the email upon discovery of the error. However, this attempt was unsuccessful. VA ECHCS immediately sent another email to the original recipients requesting they delete the prior email containing the spreadsheet.

Veterans affected have received a HIPAA Notification Letter in the mail containing details on what information was at risk. Veterans who have questions or concerns about whether their personal information may have been involved can call 1-833-935-6747 between the hours of 8 a.m. – 4 p.m., Monday through Friday to gather information related to this breach.

