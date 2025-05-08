Veterans Affairs (VA) Eastern Colorado Health Care System Opens New Castle Rock Medical Facility

PRESS RELEASE

May 8, 2025

Castle Rock , CO — The VA Eastern Colorado Health Care System (ECHCS) is proud to announce the opening of a new facility in Castle Rock aimed at providing top-notch health care services to veterans in the community.

To commemorate the opening, a ribbon-cutting ceremony will be held on Monday, May 12, at 1p.m. at the new facility’s location at 3753 Dacoro Lane, Castle Rock.



The new facility which spans 24,000 square feet and will employ approximately 50 staff members, is designed to support the roughly 8,000 veterans residing in the Castle Rock area. This state-of-the-art facility will provide both primary care and mental health care services, as well as radiology and lab services, and social Work and nutrition assistance, bringing essential VA care closer to home for many Veterans. The first patients will be seen at the clinic starting May, 19.



Paul Roberts, Interim Director for the VA ECHCS, highlighted the importance of the new facility: “We are pleased to provide access to care closer to home for our thousands of Veterans in the Castle Rock and Eastern Colorado area,” said Roberts. “Our goal at VA ECHCS is to provide veterans with the quickest and best care, and we are dedicated to making that care accessible within their own communities.”



Douglas County is recognized as one of the fastest-growing regions for veteran enrollment and demand for services within the VA ECHCS. In 2017, VA ECHCS served approximately 6,200 Veterans in Douglas County. Projections indicate that by 2027, this number will rise to about 8,600. While many Veteran populations nationwide are on the decline, VA ECHCS takes pride in serving an expanding veteran community.



The new clinic embodies the VA's commitment to adapting to the needs of the veteran population, ensuring that as the community grows, so does their access to comprehensive health care services.

About VA Eastern Colorado Health Care System:

VA ECHCS provides health care services to veterans from Eastern Colorado and Western Kansas at 18 locations in eastern Colorado. VA ECHCS locations include the Rocky Mountain Regional VA Medical center in Aurora, Colorado, as well as a Community Referral and Resource Center in Denver, a 40-bed community living center (nursing home) in Pueblo, and a 40-bed residential rehabilitation facility for homeless Veterans in Lakewood. To learn more about the services each Eastern Colorado health care location offers, visit the Eastern Colorado health services page.