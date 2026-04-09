Advance Care Planning Group Visits

Connect with a social worker

If you have questions about long term care planning you can speak with your VA primary care team call .

Advance care planning

An Advance Directive is a powerful document that empowers you to take charge of our health by:

Appointing a Health Care Agent, a person who can make health care decisions for you if you are unable to make them for yourself for you if you are unable to make them for yourself.

Create a medical Living Will that states you preferences about what medical treatments you would or would not want if you become very sick or injured and cannot make treatment decisions for yourself.

Additional Information

For any questions and additional information, please contact The Advance Care Planning-Group Visit Team | VHAECHAdvanceCarePlanning@va.gov



VA Employees may place consults for interested veterans: *Consults/Social Work/Advance Care Planning Group Visit*