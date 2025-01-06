Ascend PTSD program

Posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD) is a mental health problem that some people develop after experiencing or witnessing a life-threatening or traumatic event.

At first, it may be hard to do normal daily activities, like work, school or spend time with people you care about. But most people start to feel better after a few weeks or months. If it’s been longer than a few months and you’re still having symptoms, you may have PTSD. For some people, PTSD symptoms may start later on, or they may come and go over time.

Remember, as a Veteran, you’ve already shown incredible strength and resilience. By reaching out for help, you’re taking a step toward healing and reclaiming your life. We’re here to support you every step of the way.