Chronic Pain & Wellness Center: Patient Resources
Below are programs and services available to help you manage chronic pain. Many groups are drop-in (no appointment needed), while others require enrollment. All services are free for veterans.
Education Groups
Active Management of Pain
When & Where
- 8-week program
- Virtual
- Wednesdays, 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. OR Thursdays, 10:00 a.m. to noon
What to Expect
An interactive 2-hour program led by our physical therapists and behavioral health specialists. Learn practical strategies to better manage your pain through movement, mindfulness, and lifestyle changes.
Enrollment required—talk to your provider.
Discovering More Joy and Happiness
When & Where
- 4-week course
- Virtual
- Tuesdays, 2:00 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.
What to Expect
Learn skills to become happier and find more peace and joy each day. Build intentional habits to raise your happiness. Practice different techniques and share experiences with other veterans in a fun, supportive environment.
Enrollment required—talk to your provider or call 720-485-9942.
Brief CBT for Chronic Pain
When & Where
- 4-week program
- Virtual
- Thursdays, 8:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m.
What to Expect
Learn Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) skills to manage chronic pain. CBT helps you change thought patterns and behaviors that may be making pain worse. Topics include identifying pain triggers, challenging unhelpful thoughts, pacing activities, and building coping skills.
Enrollment required—talk to your provider.
Mindfulness Group
When & Where
- Virtual
- Wednesdays, 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.
- Drop-in
What to Expect
Practice mindfulness techniques to help calm your nervous system and reduce pain. Learn breathing exercises, meditation, and ways to observe sensations without fear. No experience needed.
Drop-in welcome—no appointment necessary. Talk to your provider to join.
Clinical Hypnosis for Chronic Pain
When & Where
- 8-week program
- Virtual
- Wednesdays, 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.
What to Expect
A one hour online group to learn self-hypnosis techniques to reduce pain and distress. Take control of your pain and enhance your well-being by mastering self-hypnosis in a supportive online community.
Enrollment required—talk to your provider.
Whole Health Services
Vet to Vet
When & Where
- Virtual (Webex)
- Thursdays, 4:00 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.
What to Expect
Peer support group for veterans with chronic pain. Connect with other veterans, share experiences, and learn from each other in a supportive environment.
Talk to your provider to join.
Health & Wellness Coaching
When & Where
- 8-10 sessions
- Virtual or phone
- Weekly or biweekly
What to Expect
One-on-one sessions to explore your mission, what brings you joy, and what you want your health for. Work with a coach to set goals and improve your overall quality of life.
Flexible scheduling based on your needs. Talk to your provider to enroll.
Intro to Whole Health
When & Where
- One-time class
- Virtual
- Every other Monday, 3:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.
What to Expect
Learn about the Whole Health approach and how it can help you take charge of your health. Discover resources and programs available to support your wellbeing.
Talk to your provider to join.
Taking Charge of My Life and Health
When & Where
- 9-week group
- Virtual
- Wednesdays, 9:30 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.
What to Expect
A 9-week group focused on goal-setting and self-exploration. Learn to use the Circle of Proactive Health and Wellbeing to improve your overall quality of life. Connect with other veterans working toward similar goals.
Talk to your provider to enroll.
Acupuncture Services
NADA Acupuncture
When & Where
- Thursdays, 10:00 a.m. to noon
- RMR, Room G3-100
- Drop-in
What to Expect
A gentle ear acupuncture protocol that helps with pain, stress, anxiety, insomnia, and overall wellbeing. Five small needles are placed in each ear while you relax in a calm group setting. Treatment lasts about 45 minutes.
No referral needed—just drop in.
Battlefield Acupuncture
When & Where
- Multiple locations
- RMR: Mondays, 1:30p.m. to 3:30 p.m. | Building A1-232
- Lindstrom: Mondays, 1:30p.m. to 3:30 p.m. | 2nd floor, room 2200
- Golden: Thursdays, 1:00 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. | 2nd floor, Primary Care
- Drop-in
What to Expect
A specialized ear acupuncture protocol developed by the military for rapid pain relief. Tiny needles (or non-needle pellets) are placed at specific points in the ear. Many people experience immediate pain reduction that can last days to weeks. Quick treatment (15-20 minutes).
No referral needed—just drop in.
Questions?
Contact the Chronic Pain & Wellness Center for more information about any of these programs or to discuss which options might be right for you.