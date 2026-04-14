Chronic Pain & Wellness Center: Patient Resources

When & Where

4-week course

Virtual

Tuesdays, 2:00 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

What to Expect

Learn skills to become happier and find more peace and joy each day. Build intentional habits to raise your happiness. Practice different techniques and share experiences with other veterans in a fun, supportive environment.

Enrollment required—talk to your provider or call 720-485-9942.