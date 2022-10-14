Your provider has entered your referral, now what?

The specialty care service will review your referral to determine if the service is available in the VA or if it needs to be deferred to the community.

Step 1

What happens if my referral is kept in VA?

If the VA offers the requested services, expect a call from a VA staff member within 3 business days.

After one unsuccessful telephone contact attempt, you will receive a letter in the mail to help you schedule your appointment.

Your referral may be canceled after 14 days of unsuccessful contact.

Please have your voicemail turned on and do not block calls from the VA. Read the letters the VA sends to you. If you have questions, please call us at 307-778-7550, select option 6.

What if my referral goes to Community Care?

Expect a call from the Community Care Office after 3 business days. If you do not receive a call, please contact the Community Care Office at 307-778-7550, select option 6 and follow the prompts.

You can also contact the Community Care Office by sending a secure message on MyHealtheVet

Community Care Office will:

Assist you in choosing a network preferred community provider. Send your referral and medical documentation. Send you a scheduling letter in the mail with instructions on how to schedule your appointment with the community provider.

Step 2

You are responsible for:

Scheduling your appointment with the community provider. Notifying the Community Care Office of the appointment by calling 307-778-7550, select option 6. Watching the mail for the authorization letter. This letter will contain the number of authorized visits, approved services, the specialist's contact information, and the approved timeframe for treatment.

What do I do once I obtain my authorization letter?

Keep this letter for your records and take it to your first appointment. You are responsible for:

Attending your appointments within the dates of authorization. Contacting your referring provider if additional services are needed after the authorization expiration date.

How can my VA provider review my community records?

Ask the community provider to fax the results of your visit to 307-778-7360 to be added to your electronic health record for your provider to review.

You can obtain the community records and bring them to the VA to be loaded into your medical chart.

Step 3

What is the fastest way to contact the VA medical teams?

Create an account online with MyHealtheVet.

Or you can call the My HealtheVet help desk at 877-327-0022.

What should I do if I receive a bill for care that has been authorized?

If you disagree with the balance on your bill, call the phone number listed on the bill to ensure the community provider has a copy of your referral authorization and correct sponsor/ guarantor information. If they have your referral authorization correct, but are still unable to resolve the issue, call the Community Care Office for assistance.

Step 4

Other Important Referral Information

Seeking care from a community provider without a valid authorization can result in significant out of pocket costs to you. Please make sure you have the proper authorization before seeking community non-emergent care.

Understand appointment types may vary. Many providers may conduct appointments by telephone, telehealth (virtual), record reviews, or in-person.

If you are eligible for beneficiary travel, please contact the travel office for the requirements of reimbursement for VA and community appointments by calling 307-778-7550 extension 7224.

How to prevent billing challenges:

Never go to a community provider without an authorization or go outside of your authorization dates. If you need an authorization number or service dates, consider calling 307-778-7550, select option 6. If you go to the Emergency Room in the community, call 844-724-7842 within 72 hours.

If you have a bill or questions about a claims payment

Contact the VA C4 (Community Care Contact Center) - Includes U.S. Pacific Territories.

C4 Phone: 877-881-7618.

Hours of Operation: 5:45 a.m. to 6:15 p.m.

If you are contacted by a community provider regarding a bill or unpaid claim

Refer the community provider to the TriWest Claims Call Center at 877-226-8749 (This phone line is only for TriWest Network Providers).

The TriWest Claims Call Center will assist providers with how to submit claims, claims status updates, and claims denials.

If you have adverse credit reporting and debt collection issues as a result of using community care

Contact the VA Adverse Credit Helpline at 877-881-7618.