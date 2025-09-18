Compensated Work Therapy (CWT) Program

While in the program, Veterans are provided with ongoing support services like referrals to housing programs, resources for help with transportation, clothing and other needs, and information on how employment will affect their current benefits.

About us

CWT case managers assist Veterans in obtaining and refining employment skills, preparing resumes and job applications, practicing interview techniques, finding job opportunities, and adapting to the work environment.

CWT is a recovery oriented, therapeutic employment program. The vision of VRS/CWT is that all Veterans challenged with mental illness, substance use or traumatic brain injuries can obtain meaningful, competitive employment in the community, working in jobs of their choice, while receiving necessary and appropriate support.

Evidence-based Supported Employment is a well researched approach to helping people who are recovering from mental illness. Supported Employment (SE) is effective with individuals of all ages.

In fact, regardless of the economy, people with mental illness are more likely to find jobs if helped by SE programs than any other type of vocational service. In 15 of 16 randomized control trials, Supported Employment had significantly better outcomes.

Veterans can get assistance with various employment needs, such as:

Creation of job objectives

Information on the local job market and trends

Information on various industries

Navigating online job boards and applications

Setting up email addresses

Job leads

Help with resume writing

Interview skills

CWT is made up of 4 components: