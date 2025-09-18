Compensated Work Therapy (CWT) Program
The CWT Program offers job development and counseling services to Veterans facing various employment barriers, including medical and/or mental health disorders, homelessness, or a combination of these challenges.
While in the program, Veterans are provided with ongoing support services like referrals to housing programs, resources for help with transportation, clothing and other needs, and information on how employment will affect their current benefits.
About us
CWT case managers assist Veterans in obtaining and refining employment skills, preparing resumes and job applications, practicing interview techniques, finding job opportunities, and adapting to the work environment.
CWT is a recovery oriented, therapeutic employment program. The vision of VRS/CWT is that all Veterans challenged with mental illness, substance use or traumatic brain injuries can obtain meaningful, competitive employment in the community, working in jobs of their choice, while receiving necessary and appropriate support.
Evidence-based Supported Employment is a well researched approach to helping people who are recovering from mental illness. Supported Employment (SE) is effective with individuals of all ages.
In fact, regardless of the economy, people with mental illness are more likely to find jobs if helped by SE programs than any other type of vocational service. In 15 of 16 randomized control trials, Supported Employment had significantly better outcomes.
Veterans can get assistance with various employment needs, such as:
- Creation of job objectives
- Information on the local job market and trends
- Information on various industries
- Navigating online job boards and applications
- Setting up email addresses
- Job leads
- Help with resume writing
- Interview skills
CWT is made up of 4 components:
Transitional Work (CWT/TW)
The TW Program places Veterans in rehabilitative work settings, either within VA or other federal agencies, or with private businesses in the community. The program duration varies based on each participant's needs and vocational goals, but it generally should not exceed one year.
Participants in the TW Program take part in at least 20 hours of structured vocational rehabilitation activities per week through assigned temporary therapeutic work assignments.
Supported Employment
The Supported Employment Program offers competitive job placements with onsite support services for individuals diagnosed with severe mental illness (SMI). Participants are placed in competitive jobs within the community.
Supported Employment case managers continue to work with clients and employers at job sites indefinitely after job placement to help Veterans maintain their employment. Additionally, Supported Employment staff assists clients with job carving and advocates for any necessary accommodations.
Community-Based Employment Services (CWT/CBES)
The CBES Program helps Veterans pursue competitive employment in the community. It supports Veterans facing various barriers to employment, such as medical and/or mental health disorders, homelessness, and other challenges. Case managers assist participants with vocational assessments, job searches, interview skills, and job development.
Veterans receive support services both before and after job placement, along with referrals to additional VA and community services.
Vocational Assistance
The CWT Program offers vocational assistance to Veterans on a drop-in basis. Vocational rehabilitation specialists provide support services for Veterans seeking employment, education, or retraining.
Eligibility
To be eligible for all CWT programs, Veterans must:
- Be eligible for VA services
- Have a signed referral (CWT consult) from a VA provider with medical privileges, such as a psychiatrist, psychologist, physician, select nurse practitioner, or licensed clinical social worker
- Obtain medical clearance from a VA medical provider
- Have a primary care physician and a mental health treatment coordinator
Contact us
PFC Floyd K. Lindstrom VA Clinic
3141 Centennial Boulevard
Colorado Springs, CO 80907
Email: compensatedworktherapy@med.va.gov
Office: 719-820-8171
Rocky Mountain Regional VA Medical Center
1700 N. Wheeling St.
Aurora, CO 80045
Email: vhaechmhcwtusers@va.gov
Office: 720-857-5060