Influenza (flu) Vaccinations

The Employee Occupational Health clinic (VEEOH) at our Rocky Mountain Regional VA Medical Center, will be opening it's doors to Veterans to provide the flu vaccine starting Oct. 1, 2025.

We will be vaccinating Veterans only from Oct. 1 - Oct. 13. Starting Oct. 15, we will vaccinate Veterans and employees at this clinic. No appointment necessary. The clinic will run from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.; Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays.