Influenza (flu) Vaccinations
VA and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommend that everyone six months and older get a flu shot yearly. The flu shot is the best way to slow the spread of the flu from person to person.
The Employee Occupational Health clinic (VEEOH) at our Rocky Mountain Regional VA Medical Center, will be opening it's doors to Veterans to provide the flu vaccine starting Oct. 1, 2025.
We will be vaccinating Veterans only from Oct. 1 - Oct. 13. Starting Oct. 15, we will vaccinate Veterans and employees at this clinic. No appointment necessary. The clinic will run from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.; Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays.
