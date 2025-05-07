G-Tube Emergency Kit
Imagine you have 15 minutes or less to evacuate your home before a natural disaster strikes. Having an emergency kit with your tube feeding supplies ready to go makes these situations easier and less stressful for you and your family. Use a bag that has handles or a shoulder strap or use 2 smaller bags with handles.
Your kit should include some or all of the following items:
- 1 Extension set if you have a MIC-KEY® feeding tube
- G-tube replacement kit
- An NG-tube or foley catheter to hold the stoma open in case the tube falls out
- 2 to 3 days’ worth of medications
- 60 mL syringe for feeding or venting; bring more if you feed with syringes
- 2 smaller syringes that fit into the tube for medications or problems with the tube
- 2-3 pump feeding bags or 2-3 gravity feed bags
- 8-15 cartons of formula (2-3 days’ worth)
- 2 bottles of water
- Stoma care supplies
- A package of travel wipes
Additional things to add to the kit the day of the emergency:
- Tube feeding pump (if fully charged at the time, the battery back-up will provide 15 to 18 hours of use).
Your items may be different, of course, but this list should get you started on creating your own kit. Give yourself peace of mind by packing yours today!