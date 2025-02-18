Office of Community Care
VA provides care to Veterans through community providers when VA cannot provide the care needed. Community care is based on specific eligibility requirements, availability of VA care, and the needs and circumstances of individual Veterans.
If you are eligible and choose to use community care services, the Office of Community Care (OCC) will contact you by phone to determine the provider you want to see in the community. Once we know who you would like to see, we send your community provider an authorization and order for services. We also mail you an authorization letter with the authorization details and contact information of your community provider. You can then call the community provider to schedule your appointment.
To reschedule or cancel your community care appointment, you must contact the community provider and the Office of Community Care at 720-857-5988.
After your Community Care Appointment (VA authorized care/appointment):
Routine prescriptions for medications must be faxed from the community provider to the VA Pharmacy at
Prescriptions from an ER or Urgent Care visit can be taken to a community pharmacy for only a 14-day supply with no refills. You will be required to pay out of pocket.
To be reimbursed for the cost of these prescriptions, mail VA Form 10-320, payment receipt, and a copy of the prescription to:
VA Community Care Payment Center
P.O. Box 1004
Fort Harrison, MT 59636
If your community care provider wants to order DME (crutches, splints, oxygen equipment, hospital beds, etc.) they must fill out a Request for Service (RFS) Form and fax it to the Office of Community Care at
To request the status of a DME order, call 720-723-6868.
To request the status of an eyeglass order, call 303-283-5303.
Community Care Information and Resources
- Community Care Home
- Veterans Crisis Line: 988 Option 1
- My HealtheVet Help Desk: 877-327-0022
- Secure Messaging
- VA Pharmacy Aurora: 303-399-8020
- Health Eligibility Center (HEC): 877-222-8387
- DAV Transportation: 877-426-2828
- Tri West Veteran Appointment Assistance: 866-451-6615
- Community Care Payment Center: 877-881-7618 (TTY:711)
- Urgent Care Questions: 866-620-2071
- Urgent Care Facility and Pharmacy Locations in the VA Network
- Urgent Care Benefit Information
If you are having a medical emergency, please call 911 or go to the nearest emergency room. You must notify the ER Notification Line within 72 hours.
ER Notification Line: 844-724-7842
Payment for a reported ER visit is based on eligibility.
ER visits may also be reported online.
If you would like to schedule your appointments online, access the VA Online Scheduling app.