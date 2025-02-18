If you are eligible and choose to use community care services, the Office of Community Care (OCC) will contact you by phone to determine the provider you want to see in the community. Once we know who you would like to see, we send your community provider an authorization and order for services. We also mail you an authorization letter with the authorization details and contact information of your community provider. You can then call the community provider to schedule your appointment.

To reschedule or cancel your community care appointment, you must contact the community provider and the Office of Community Care at 720-857-5988.

After your Community Care Appointment (VA authorized care/appointment):

Routine prescriptions for medications must be faxed from the community provider to the VA Pharmacy at . Prescriptions must appear on the VA National Formulary.

Prescriptions from an ER or Urgent Care visit can be taken to a community pharmacy for only a 14-day supply with no refills. You will be required to pay out of pocket.

To be reimbursed for the cost of these prescriptions, mail VA Form 10-320, payment receipt, and a copy of the prescription to:

VA Community Care Payment Center

P.O. Box 1004

Fort Harrison, MT 59636

If your community care provider wants to order DME (crutches, splints, oxygen equipment, hospital beds, etc.) they must fill out a Request for Service (RFS) Form and fax it to the Office of Community Care at .

To request the status of a DME order, call 720-723-6868.

To request the status of an eyeglass order, call 303-283-5303.

Community Care Information and Resources