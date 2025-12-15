Ophthalmology

If a community care optometry consult has not been placed on your behalf you can reach out to community care at 720-857-5988 (option 3) to self-refer to community care optometry.

If a community care consult has been placed, community care will be reaching out to you to determine where you would like to go in the community to have your eye exam and glasses fitting done.

You can also reach out to community care directly at 720-857-5988 or you can message them through My HealtheVet.