Ophthalmology
Our ophthalmology specialists diagnose and provide medical and surgical care for conditions that affect your eyes—like cataracts, glaucoma, macular degeneration and diabetic retinopathy.
Care we provide at VA Eastern Colorado health care
We offer comprehensive evaluation, diagnosis, and treatment for eye-related illnesses, injuries, and other issues. Our ophthalmology services include:
- Medical care for glaucoma, eye infections, and other conditions
- Surgery for cataracts, traumatic eye injuries, and other problems
- Treatment for eye conditions related to illnesses like diabetes or arthritis
- Plastic surgery to repair droopy eyelids, clear blocked tear ducts, and perform eyelid and facial reconstruction (oculoplastics)
Eyeglasses FAQ
Community care will be reaching out to you to determine which optic shop in the community you would like to have your glasses fitting done at.
You can also reach out to community care directly at 720-857-5988 or you can message them through My HealtheVet.
If a community care optometry consult has not been placed on your behalf you can reach out to community care at 720-857-5988 (option 3) to self-refer to community care optometry.
If a community care consult has been placed, community care will be reaching out to you to determine where you would like to go in the community to have your eye exam and glasses fitting done.
You will need to have a new eye exam for refraction before you can get a replacement pair.
To self-refer to community care optometry, you can reach out to community care at 720-857-5988 (option 3) to select which community optometry office you would like to have your eye exam and glasses fitting done. You can also reach out to community care through My HealtheVet.