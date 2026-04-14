Our Approach to Treating Chronic Pain

The following will help you understand our approach to treatment. The information here isn't about dismissing your pain—it's about giving you the most effective tools to manage it.

Understanding Your Pain Alarm System

Think about a fire alarm in your kitchen. When you're cooking and something starts to burn, you want that alarm to go off—it's protecting you from real threat. But imagine if that same alarm started blaring every time you boiled water and a little steam rose up. The alarm would be doing its job (detecting something in the air), but it would no longer be helpful. In fact, it would make cooking nearly impossible.

Or consider a trained dog. You want a dog to bark when there are actual intruders or threats—that's protective and useful. But if that dog starts barking at every mail carrier, delivery person, or neighbor who walks past the house, the alarm system has become too sensitive. The dog is still trying to protect you, but it's responding to situations that aren't actually threatening.

The pain system works the same way. From an evolutionary standpoint, pain is incredibly useful—it protects us from threat and helps us heal from injuries. Through training and experience—whether military service, difficult life circumstances, or living with persistent pain—the body can become highly tuned to respond to threats. This is adaptive and protective. But sometimes, especially when pain has lasted a long time, the nervous system becomes like that oversensitive alarm. It keeps sounding the warning even when the original threat has passed or when safe activities (like walking, bending, or exercising) aren't actually causing harm.

The good news: Just like you can adjust the sensitivity on a fire alarm or retrain a dog to distinguish real threats from safe situations, the nervous system can be retrained to respond more accurately to what's actually threatening versus what's safe.

Why Chronic Pain Needs a Different Approach

If you've been living with pain for months or years, you may have noticed that treatments that work for recent injuries—like surgery, injections, or medications alone—haven't provided lasting relief. This is because chronic pain works differently than acute pain.

For long-lasting pain, we need a team approach that addresses multiple areas at once. Think of it like building a strong foundation with several supporting pillars—each one plays a role in helping you feel better and do more.

The Four Pillars of Chronic Pain Treatment