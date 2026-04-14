Our Approach to Treating Chronic Pain
The first thing to understand: All pain is real. If you're living with chronic pain, you know how real it is. Every sensation, every limitation, every difficult day—it's all very real.
The following will help you understand our approach to treatment. The information here isn't about dismissing your pain—it's about giving you the most effective tools to manage it.
Understanding Your Pain Alarm System
Think about a fire alarm in your kitchen. When you're cooking and something starts to burn, you want that alarm to go off—it's protecting you from real threat. But imagine if that same alarm started blaring every time you boiled water and a little steam rose up. The alarm would be doing its job (detecting something in the air), but it would no longer be helpful. In fact, it would make cooking nearly impossible.
Or consider a trained dog. You want a dog to bark when there are actual intruders or threats—that's protective and useful. But if that dog starts barking at every mail carrier, delivery person, or neighbor who walks past the house, the alarm system has become too sensitive. The dog is still trying to protect you, but it's responding to situations that aren't actually threatening.
The pain system works the same way. From an evolutionary standpoint, pain is incredibly useful—it protects us from threat and helps us heal from injuries. Through training and experience—whether military service, difficult life circumstances, or living with persistent pain—the body can become highly tuned to respond to threats. This is adaptive and protective. But sometimes, especially when pain has lasted a long time, the nervous system becomes like that oversensitive alarm. It keeps sounding the warning even when the original threat has passed or when safe activities (like walking, bending, or exercising) aren't actually causing harm.
The good news: Just like you can adjust the sensitivity on a fire alarm or retrain a dog to distinguish real threats from safe situations, the nervous system can be retrained to respond more accurately to what's actually threatening versus what's safe.
Why Chronic Pain Needs a Different Approach
If you've been living with pain for months or years, you may have noticed that treatments that work for recent injuries—like surgery, injections, or medications alone—haven't provided lasting relief. This is because chronic pain works differently than acute pain.
For long-lasting pain, we need a team approach that addresses multiple areas at once. Think of it like building a strong foundation with several supporting pillars—each one plays a role in helping you feel better and do more.
The Four Pillars of Chronic Pain Treatment
Retraining Your Mind & Nervous System
What this includes: Mindfulness, meditation, yoga, tai chi, therapy (like CBT, ACT, or PRT).
Why it matters: When pain lasts a long time, the nervous system can become overly sensitive—sounding alarms even when there's no actual threat. These practices teach you to:
- Observe sensations without fear
- Change unhelpful thought patterns
- Signal safety to the nervous system
- Accept discomfort while still living well
Key point: This isn't about "thinking away" pain or pretending it doesn't exist. It's about retraining the alarm system and changing your relationship with pain.
Moving Your Body Safely
What this includes: Walking, gentle exercise, graded activity, movement-based therapies.
Why it matters: Many people with chronic pain avoid movement because it hurts. But avoiding movement signals to the nervous system that these activities are threatening, which keeps the pain alarm going.
This is different from traditional physical therapy. We're not just strengthening one body part after an injury. We're retraining the whole system to understand that movement is safe. Activities like walking, standing, stretching, or riding a bike are safe for most people—we just need to start slowly and build up gradually.
Key point: Moving through discomfort (safely and gradually) teaches the nervous system that these activities aren't threats. Over time, this can help the nervous system become less sensitive.
Medications (A Supporting Role)
What this includes: Pain medications, anti-inflammatory medications, topical creams or patches, medications for mood.
Why it matters: Medications can be helpful as part of your overall plan, especially in the beginning. They may take the edge off pain so you can participate in other treatments.
Important to know: For chronic pain, medications alone rarely provide lasting relief. They work best when combined with mind-body approaches and movement. Some people find they need less medication as they make progress with other strategies.
Key point: Medications are a tool, not the whole solution.
Procedures & Interventions (For Select Cases)
What this includes: Injections, nerve blocks, medical devices, surgery.
Why it matters: These treatments can sometimes be helpful, particularly if there's a specific nerve problem or structural issue contributing to pain.
Important to know: These procedures work best for a small number of people with chronic pain. Many people have tried surgeries or injections without long-lasting improvement. This is because chronic pain often involves a sensitive nervous system, which procedures alone cannot address.
Key point: Procedures may have a role for some people, but they're rarely the main answer for long-lasting pain.
Putting It All Together: Improving Your Quality of Life
Different combinations work for different people. Your treatment plan will be tailored to you, focusing on what matters most in your life and helping you get back to activities and relationships that are important to you.
What you can expect:
- We'll work together to find the right mix of approaches
- Progress takes time—this is about building new patterns, not quick fixes
- Some pillars may be more important for you than others
- You're in the driver's seat—we're here to guide and support
The goal isn't just pain reduction—it's improving your quality of life and helping you get back to what matters. This might mean:
- Returning to activities that are meaningful to you
- Reconnecting with relationships and social activities
- Feeling more confident in your body's ability to move
- Worrying less about pain and its impact on your life
- Having more good days and feeling more in control
Starting Your Journey
The most important step is getting started. Even small changes in how you move, how you think about pain, and how you respond to sensations can make a real difference over time.
You don't have to do everything at once. We'll work with you to prioritize what makes sense for your situation and build from there.
What you can do next:
- Talk with your team about which treatments might be right for you
- Identify one or two activities you'd like to work toward—what matters most to you?
- Start small with one approach—maybe a short daily walk or a few minutes of mindfulness
- Be patient with yourself—retraining the nervous system is a process
Remember: Chronic pain is complex, but improving your quality of life is possible when we address it from multiple angles. You don't have to do this alone—we're here to support you every step of the way.