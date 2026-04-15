Physical Therapy for Chronic Pain: A Different Approach

What Activities Might You Do?

Unlike traditional PT where exercises target specific muscles, chronic pain PT uses a variety of approaches:

Graded Movement Activities

Gentle walking or other low-impact activity with gradually increased duration

Simple stretching that focuses on safe exploration of movement

Functional activities like reaching, bending, lifting—starting light and building up

Activities specific to your goals (gardening, playing with kids, returning to hobbies)

Graded Exposure

For movements you've been avoiding due to fear or past pain experiences:

Practicing easy movements in a safe, controlled environment—maybe even starting with simply imagining yourself doing these movements

Discovering that these movements don't cause harm

Gradually building confidence to perform more demanding movements without fearing or avoiding them

Pacing and Activity Planning

Learning to balance activity and rest

Breaking the boom-bust cycle (overdoing it on good days, crashing on bad days)

Building consistent, sustainable activity levels

Planning activities around what matters most to you

Nervous System Regulation

Breathing techniques during movement

Mindful movement practices

Body awareness exercises

Relaxation techniques to calm the nervous system

What to Expect

Progress Takes Time

Unlike traditional PT where you might see quick improvements in strength or range of motion, retraining your nervous system takes weeks to months. This is normal and expected. It is important to understand that consistency is more important than intensity when it comes to making these changes.

You May Feel Some Discomfort

As you start moving more, you may experience temporary increases in pain. This doesn't mean you're causing harm—it's your nervous system alerting you of something different going on. Your therapist will help you distinguish between productive discomfort and warning signs. You may be encouraged to remind yourself “I’m sore, and I’m safe”, or, “I’m hurting, but I’m not harming myself”.

The Goal Is Function, Not Perfect Pain Relief

Success means being able to do more of what matters to you, even if some pain is still present. Many people find their pain decreases AS they become more active and confident, not the other way around.

You're an Active Partner

This approach requires your engagement and practice outside of therapy sessions. Your therapist will give you strategies and exercises, but the real work happens in your daily life as you gradually reclaim activities. You will need to be consistent with your physical AND your mental practices.