Physical Therapy for Chronic Pain: A Different Approach
Why Your Previous Physical Therapy May Not Have Helped. If you've tried physical therapy before and felt it didn't help—or even made things worse—you're not alone. Many people with chronic pain have this experience. Rather than abandoning the idea that physical therapy might help your chronic pain, consider that the physical therapy you did in the past may have used the wrong approach for chronic pain.
Two Different Approaches
Traditional Physical Therapy
Effective for:
- Acute conditions (injuries, surgeries)
- Repetitive microtrauma (“overuse”) injuries
- Many, but not all, chronic uncomplicated musculoskeletal conditions
Main focus:
- Protecting the injured tissue while it heals
- Strengthening weak muscles
- Restoring range of motion
- Addressing biomechanical problems
Approach is guided by principles of bone, joint, and muscle loading: "This hurts because tissues are not able to handle the load you’re placing on them."
Chronic Pain-Focused Physical Therapy
Best for:
- Pain lasting 3+ months after tissue has otherwise healed
- Pain without clear structural cause
- Pain that worsens with stress, emotions, or non-mechanical causes
- Apprehension of movement due to pain
- Multiple painful areas in the body
Main focus:
- Pain neuroscience education—understanding how pain works
- Retraining your nervous system that movement is safe
- Working with you to gradually increase activity without fear
- Making your body AND your nervous system more resilient
Approach: "This hurts because your nervous system has become overprotective. Let's teach it that movement is safe."
Key Components of Chronic Pain Physical Therapy
Pain Neuroscience Education
Your physical therapist will help you understand how chronic pain works—that pain doesn't always mean damage, that your nervous system can become oversensitive, and that movement is actually safe even when it's uncomfortable.
Why this matters: When you understand that pain doesn't equal harm, you're more willing to gradually increase activity, which is essential for recovery.
Identifying Triggers and Contributing Factors
Together, you and your therapist will explore what makes your pain better or worse:
- Certain movements or activities
- Stress levels and emotional state
- Sleep quality
- Fear and worry about pain
- Beliefs about what you can and cannot do
Why this matters: Understanding your unique pain patterns helps you and your therapist create a personalized plan that addresses the real drivers of your pain.
Graded Exposure and Safe Movement
This is the heart of chronic pain physical therapy. The approach, strongly supported by chronic pain research, focuses on gradually reintroducing movement in a way that retrains your nervous system.
How it works:
- Start small: Begin with movements or activities you feel comfortable with, even if they're very simple
- Gradual progression: Slowly increase the difficulty, duration, or intensity of activities over time
- Tolerate discomfort: Learn the difference between pain that signals harm and pain that's just your nervous system being cautious
- Build confidence: Each successful experience teaches your brain that movement is safe
- Functional goals: Focus on activities that matter to you—not just exercises in the clinic
Important: This approach is not about "pushing through pain" or ignoring your body. It's about learning to distinguish between protective pain (your alarm system being cautious) and danger signals (actual harm).
What Activities Might You Do?
Unlike traditional PT where exercises target specific muscles, chronic pain PT uses a variety of approaches:
Graded Movement Activities
- Gentle walking or other low-impact activity with gradually increased duration
- Simple stretching that focuses on safe exploration of movement
- Functional activities like reaching, bending, lifting—starting light and building up
- Activities specific to your goals (gardening, playing with kids, returning to hobbies)
Graded Exposure
For movements you've been avoiding due to fear or past pain experiences:
- Practicing easy movements in a safe, controlled environment—maybe even starting with simply imagining yourself doing these movements
- Discovering that these movements don't cause harm
- Gradually building confidence to perform more demanding movements without fearing or avoiding them
Pacing and Activity Planning
- Learning to balance activity and rest
- Breaking the boom-bust cycle (overdoing it on good days, crashing on bad days)
- Building consistent, sustainable activity levels
- Planning activities around what matters most to you
Nervous System Regulation
- Breathing techniques during movement
- Mindful movement practices
- Body awareness exercises
- Relaxation techniques to calm the nervous system
What to Expect
Progress Takes Time
Unlike traditional PT where you might see quick improvements in strength or range of motion, retraining your nervous system takes weeks to months. This is normal and expected. It is important to understand that consistency is more important than intensity when it comes to making these changes.
You May Feel Some Discomfort
As you start moving more, you may experience temporary increases in pain. This doesn't mean you're causing harm—it's your nervous system alerting you of something different going on. Your therapist will help you distinguish between productive discomfort and warning signs. You may be encouraged to remind yourself “I’m sore, and I’m safe”, or, “I’m hurting, but I’m not harming myself”.
The Goal Is Function, Not Perfect Pain Relief
Success means being able to do more of what matters to you, even if some pain is still present. Many people find their pain decreases AS they become more active and confident, not the other way around.
You're an Active Partner
This approach requires your engagement and practice outside of therapy sessions. Your therapist will give you strategies and exercises, but the real work happens in your daily life as you gradually reclaim activities. You will need to be consistent with your physical AND your mental practices.
Common Questions
Won't this make my pain worse?
It's natural to worry about this, especially if previous PT was painful. The key difference is that chronic pain PT is carefully graded to your current abilities and builds slowly. Your therapist will work with you to find the right balance.
How is this different from just exercising on my own?
Your therapist provides expertise in pain science, helps you understand your specific pain patterns, creates a structured progression, and supports you through the psychological challenges of confronting fear and building confidence. They also help you avoid common pitfalls like doing too much too soon.
What if I've already tried everything?
If you've tried traditional PT without success, chronic pain-focused PT offers a fundamentally different approach. Many people who felt "stuck" with previous treatments find this approach finally helps them make progress.
Remember
Chronic pain physical therapy isn't about fixing a broken body part—it's about retraining an overprotective nervous system. With the right approach, patience, and guidance, most people can significantly improve their function and reduce their pain.
The goal is to help you move confidently, do the things that matter to you, and live your life without being controlled by fear of pain.