Skip to Content

Due to staff departures from the Salida VA Clinic, the clinic hours will temporarily be reduced starting on October 7. The new clinic hours will be Tuesday-Thursday from 9am-12pm and 12:30-3:30pm. Lab draw appointments will be available on Tuesday mornings only.

Vet-to-Vet For Chronic Pain Program

Vet-to-Vet is a chronic pain mutual-aid support group facilitated by Veterans with chronic pain for Veterans with chronic pain.

Vet-to-Vet logo. For Veterans. By Veterans.

An entirely virtual group, Vet-to-Vet supports Veterans throughout ECHCS seeking to actively treat their pain. A cornerstone of the group is storytelling, a powerful tool for healing. Veterans helping Veterans to decrease the impact of pain on their lives and enhance their sense of community.

Program Coordinator

John Evans

Specialist | Research Service

VA Eastern Colorado health care

Email: john.evans25@va.gov

Last updated: