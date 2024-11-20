Vet-to-Vet For Chronic Pain Program
Vet-to-Vet is a chronic pain mutual-aid support group facilitated by Veterans with chronic pain for Veterans with chronic pain.
An entirely virtual group, Vet-to-Vet supports Veterans throughout ECHCS seeking to actively treat their pain. A cornerstone of the group is storytelling, a powerful tool for healing. Veterans helping Veterans to decrease the impact of pain on their lives and enhance their sense of community.
Program Coordinator
John Evans
Specialist | Research Service
VA Eastern Colorado health care
Email: john.evans25@va.gov