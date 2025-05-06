Same Day Visits for Veterans with New Onset Symptoms

When it is not a life-threatening emergency, but prompt medical care is wanted, Veterans can go to Veterans Express Care.

This is a great choice when you can’t get in to see your regular doctor or if you are traveling. You can walk in without an appointment and see a health professional that day.

Veterans Express Care Services

Come to Veterans Express Care for treatment of minor health conditions that include:

Coughs, colds, and flu

Sore throat

Strep throat

Ear problems

Urinary symptoms

Skin conditions

Minor injuries

Sprains, strains, or low-back pain

Veterans Express Care Locations