Skip to Content

Veterans Express Care

Veterans Express Care is a WALK-IN CLINIC that offers same day visits for Veterans with a new onset of symptoms.

Vet Express does not offer emergency services. Please Call 911 or go the nearest emergency department for serious or life-threatening emergencies.

Same Day Visits for Veterans with New Onset Symptoms

When it is not a life-threatening emergency, but prompt medical care is wanted, Veterans can go to Veterans Express Care.

This is a great choice when you can’t get in to see your regular doctor or if you are traveling. You can walk in without an appointment and see a health professional that day.

Veterans Express Care Services

Come to Veterans Express Care for treatment of minor health conditions that include:

  • Coughs, colds, and flu
  • Sore throat
  • Strep throat
  • Ear problems
  • Urinary symptoms
  • Skin conditions
  • Minor injuries
  • Sprains, strains, or low-back pain

Veterans Express Care Locations

PFC Floyd K. Lindstrom VA Clinic

PFC Floyd K. Lindstrom VA Clinic
Suite 2400 Check-In
3141 Centennial Boulevard
Colorado Springs, CO 80907

Phone
719-327-5660

Hours
Monday and Thursday
8:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Please be patient as Veterans Express Care is a first-come first-serve clinic.

*Please let the front desk staff know if you would like to be seen by your Primary Care Team as a walk-in.

Emergency Department Services

Please immediately go to the Emergency Department if you are experiencing any of the following symptoms:

  • Abdominal pain
  • Significant difficulty breathing
  • Broken bones
  • Chest pain
  • Severe burns
  • Possible drug overdose
  • Thoughts of suicide or self-harm
  • Seizures/loss of consciousness
  • Active bleeding
  • Knife wound/gunshot wound
  • Potential signs of stroke — i.e. loss of vision, sudden numbness, weakness, slurred speech, or confusion

Last updated: