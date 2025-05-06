Veterans Express Care
Veterans Express Care is a WALK-IN CLINIC that offers same day visits for Veterans with a new onset of symptoms.
Vet Express does not offer emergency services. Please Call 911 or go the nearest emergency department for serious or life-threatening emergencies.
Same Day Visits for Veterans with New Onset Symptoms
When it is not a life-threatening emergency, but prompt medical care is wanted, Veterans can go to Veterans Express Care.
This is a great choice when you can’t get in to see your regular doctor or if you are traveling. You can walk in without an appointment and see a health professional that day.
Veterans Express Care Services
Come to Veterans Express Care for treatment of minor health conditions that include:
- Coughs, colds, and flu
- Sore throat
- Strep throat
- Ear problems
- Urinary symptoms
- Skin conditions
- Minor injuries
- Sprains, strains, or low-back pain
Veterans Express Care Locations
PFC Floyd K. Lindstrom VA Clinic
Suite 2400 Check-In
3141 Centennial Boulevard
Colorado Springs, CO 80907
Phone
719-327-5660
Hours
Monday and Thursday
8:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Please be patient as Veterans Express Care is a first-come first-serve clinic.
*Please let the front desk staff know if you would like to be seen by your Primary Care Team as a walk-in.
Emergency Department Services
Please immediately go to the Emergency Department if you are experiencing any of the following symptoms:
- Abdominal pain
- Significant difficulty breathing
- Broken bones
- Chest pain
- Severe burns
- Possible drug overdose
- Thoughts of suicide or self-harm
- Seizures/loss of consciousness
- Active bleeding
- Knife wound/gunshot wound
- Potential signs of stroke — i.e. loss of vision, sudden numbness, weakness, slurred speech, or confusion