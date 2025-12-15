About Whole Health

Whole Health includes both delivering excellent health care and designing health care systems with a new focus. We shift the mindset from the disease or other problem at hand to the reasons we want our health in the first place, asking “What really matters to you?” instead of “What’s the matter with you?”

Whole Health centers around what matters to you. This means your health team will get to know you as a person, before working with you to develop a personalized health plan based on your values, needs, and goals.

Upcoming Classes

New Year, WHOLE You

Join us this January for New Year WHOLE You to participate in a variety of Whole Health Well-Being experientials delivered in-person at the Lindstrom VA Clinic, Pueblo VA Clinic, and Rocky Mountain Regional Medical Center. This program is open to Veterans and Employees. Drop-ins are welcome at all sessions, there is no pre-registration required. There is also no commitment to stay for the entirety of the sessions.

PFC Floyd K. Lindstrom VA Clinic: Mt. Princeton/ Mt. Yale Conference Room January 7 8–8:45 a.m. – Tai Chi 9–9:45 a.m. – Acupressure 10–10:45 a.m. – General Nutrition 11–11:45 a.m. – Healthy Teaching Kitchen 12–12:45 p.m. – Employee Resources 2–2:45 p.m. – Mind Body Skills 3–3:45 p.m. – Yoga January 8 8–8:45 a.m. – Yoga 9–9:45 a.m. – The ABC’s of Getting Your ZZZ’s 10–11:30 a.m. – Veteran Orientation 11:30 a.m.–1 p.m. – Intro to Whole Health 2–2:45 p.m. – Mindfulness with LEGO® 3–3:30 p.m. – Word of the Year

Pueblo VA Clinic: Room 1304 January 14 8–8:45 a.m. – Tai Chi 9–9:45 a.m. – Acupressure 10–10:45 a.m. – General Nutrition 11–11:45 a.m. – Mindful Eating 12–12:45 p.m. – Employee Resources 2–2:45 p.m. – Mind Body Skills 3–3:45 p.m. – Yoga January 15 8–8:45 a.m. – Yoga 9–9:45 a.m. – The ABC’s of Getting Your ZZZ’s 10–11:30 a.m. – Veteran Orientation 11:30 a.m.–1 p.m. – Intro to Whole Health 2–2:45 p.m. – Mindfulness with LEGO® 3–3:30 p.m. – Word of the Year

Rocky Mountain Regional VA Medical Center: Room A1-229 January 21 8–8:45 a.m. – Tai Chi 9–9:45 a.m. – Acupressure 10–10:45 a.m. – General Nutrition 11–11:45 a.m. – Healthy Teaching Kitchen 12–12:45 p.m. – Employee Resources 2–2:45 p.m. – Mind Body Skills 3–3:45 p.m. – Yoga January 22 8–8:45 a.m. – Yoga 9–9:45 a.m. – The ABC’s of Getting Your ZZZ’s 10–11:30 a.m. – Veteran Orientation 11:30 a.m.–1 p.m. – Intro to Whole Health 2–2:45 p.m. – Mindfulness with LEGO® 3–3:30 p.m. – Word of the Year



Whole Health Well-Being Classes for January 2026

Learn Acupressure for Self-Care

Learn how to provide acupressure, a safe, pain-free form of self-massage which can reduce a variety of symptoms such as headaches, neck pain, low back pain, and difficulty sleeping.

Rocky Mountain Regional VA Medical Center Tuesdays in January from 1:30–2 p.m.

Golden VA Clinic Select Mondays starting in January from 1–1:30 pm



For more information, or to schedule, contact Tiffani Guinn at 720-376-5587, or Heather Skinner at 720-793-3785.

Intro to Tai Chi

Explore Tai Chi with this introductory four class series. We will cover a brief history of Tai Chi, perform breathing exercises, warm-ups, Tai Chi walking, and learn basic movements.

Rocky Mountain Regional VA Medical Center Tuesdays in January from 10:30–11:30 a.m.



For more information, or to schedule, contact Tiffani Guinn at 720-376-5587, or Heather Skinner at 720-793-3785.

Guided Imagery

Guided imagery is a form of meditation in which you imagine or visualize along with a script or narration, utilizing all of the senses to help you achieve a specific goal or outcome (usually relaxation). Sessions are usually between 15 and 25 minutes long.

Virtual Sessions Tuesdays at 8 a.m. and 3 p.m.



For more information or to schedule contact Tiffani Guinn at 720-376-5587, or Amanda Grantham at 720-229-5410.

Building Resiliency with LEGO®

Join us for a one-of-a-kind experience where resilience meets creativity—designed especially for Veterans. In this interactive class, we use the power of LEGO® bricks to explore and strengthen key self-management and resiliency skills. Through building prompts and personal reflection, we’ll cover topics like:

Reframing setbacks as opportunities for growth

Strengthening emotional regulation through mindful introspection

Static vs Growth Mindset

Whether you're navigating life transitions, managing stress, or simply looking for a new way to reconnect with your inner strength, this class offers a fun, meaningful, and empowering way to do it.

No LEGO® experience necessary. Just bring your willingness to build something new.

Golden VA Clinic Select Mondays from 10:30 a.m.–12 p.m.



For more information or to schedule contact Tiffani Guinn at 720-376-5587, or Amanda Grantham at 720-229-5410.

Whole Health 102: Whole Health for You and Me

During this 2.5-hour session you will explore Whole Health and how it can be used to improve YOUR own health and well-being. You’ll discover what your mission, aspiration, and purpose are, as well as understand how you can make changes in your life to help you work towards achieving your own personal goal. You’ll also learn why the VA has adopted a Whole Health approach to health care and review the Circle of Health to see how it can help you make changes in your life.

This course is geared toward all VA employees who may have not previously attended a Whole Health course. This is an interactive virtual course (with the exception of the asterisked dates); you must have a working camera and microphone to attend a virtual session. If you do not have one at your workstation, work with your supervisor to locate a suitable computer, possibly in a conference room. Register in TMS through the Organizational Development & Education Local Training Calendar.

Virtual Sessions 8–10:30 a.m., January 12 8–10:30 a.m., January 26 8–10:30 a.m., February 9 8–10:30 a.m., March 6

Rocky Mountain Regional VA Medical Center 8–10:30 a.m., March 9

PFC Floyd K. Lindstrom VA Clinic 8–10:30 a.m., February 2y



Go to the desired date and click on the link. For more information, contact Victorine.Gauthier@va.gov or Rachel.Thompson2@va.gov.