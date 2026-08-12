VA Research Days 2026
Please join us for our annual VA ECHCS Research Days on September 14 – 15, 2026. The event will be at our Rocky Mountain Regional VA Medical Center in the Auditorium from 9:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Research posters and interactive demonstrations will be on display all along the facility’s main concourse.
This year's Research Days theme is "Launching into the Future of Veterans’ Care" as the VA celebrates researchers' contributions in bringing about the next century of medical discovery and innovation.
This page will be updated soon to include more information such as an agenda. Following the event, copies of research posters will be available on this site.
Contact todd.furbacher@va.gov if you have any questions.