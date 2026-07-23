Amanda Villa

Mrs. Villa started her VA career in 2012 as a Technical Career Field (TCF) intern at the VA Eastern Colorado Health Care System (VA ECHCS).

She comes to us now from the Office of Integrated Veteran Care (IVC) where she recently served as the Director of Acquisitions, overseeing VA’s largest acquisitions that provide access to care for Veterans utilizing community care services. In her previous IVC roles, Mrs. Villa led the deployment and implementation of the Community Care Network (CCN), providing support, training, and guidance on CCN tools and processes for all VAMCs and VISNs.

Prior to joining IVC, Mrs. Villa served in various roles at VA ECHCS, VA Connecticut Healthcare System, Montana VA Health Care System and Rocky Mountain Network. In those roles, she focused on supporting access and improving delivery of patient care through oversight of scheduling, consult management, community care, clinic profile management, health information management, market analysis, and other healthcare administration functions.

Mrs. Villa is adept at leading cross-functional teams, managing enterprise-wide initiatives, and fostering collaboration to drive operational efficiency and alignment.