Duane Gill
Director
VA Eastern Colorado health care
Duane Gill has been appointed the Director of VA Eastern Colorado Health Care System effective January 12, 2026.
Mr. Gill has served as the Interim Director for the VA Sheridan Health Care System since June 2025, and Director of the VA Montana Health Care System since June 2024.
Mr. Gill joined the VA more than 23 years ago and has held progressive leadership positions. In his dual leadership role, Mr. Gill oversaw operations, planning and delivery of quality care to Veterans across both regions. He brings his expertise in Veteran-centered care, innovation in health care delivery and an understanding of rural markets.