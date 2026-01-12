Duane Gill

Mr. Gill has served as the Interim Director for the VA Sheridan Health Care System since June 2025, and Director of the VA Montana Health Care System since June 2024.

Mr. Gill joined the VA more than 23 years ago and has held progressive leadership positions. In his dual leadership role, Mr. Gill oversaw operations, planning and delivery of quality care to Veterans across both regions. He brings his expertise in Veteran-centered care, innovation in health care delivery and an understanding of rural markets.