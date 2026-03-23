Jennifer Goodman

She currently serving as the Acting ADPCS at VA ECHCS, but her position of record is the Associate Chief Nurse of Mental Health at the Cheyenne VA Health Care System. Previously she served as the ICU nurse manager and the Associate Chief of Geriatrics and Extended Care at the CVAHCS. She developed the Veteran Directed Care program for the health care system and under her leadership the Cheyenne VA CLC successfully navigated the COVID-19 pandemic.

She has led initiatives to improve suicide prevention, screen rates, and mental health nursing triage. As the Granddaughter of an Army World War II Veteran, daughter of an Army Vietnam Veteran and a sister of an active-duty Army officer, she is passionate about VA nursing and dedicated to enhancing patient outcomes and mentoring the next generation of VA nurses.

Before stepping into leadership, she spent 17 years as a paramedic and worked bedside as a critical care nurse in the ER and ICU. When she is not leading change in health care you can find her planning her next adventure or doing medical volunteering across the globe with SEE International.