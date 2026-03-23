Noel Morris II joined VHA in 2012 as a Pathways student intern at the Louis Stokes VA Medical Center in Cleveland, Ohio. He has held positions at the facility, VISN, and national levels, primarily focused on access, business operations, and purchased care. Prior to joining VA Central Western Massachusetts in 2023, he held a leadership position responsible for providing oversight to various VA healthcare programs. He became the acting Assistant Director for VA Central Western Massachusetts in March 2024 and was permanently appointed to the role in December 2025.

Noel is an Air Force Veteran who holds an MBA with a concentration in healthcare administration from Tiffin University. Originally from Ohio, he enjoys whitewater canoeing in his free time.