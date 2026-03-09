Stacy Mince

Since 2008, Stacy has worked for museums and archives in Austin, Texas, the New York City area, and Washington, D.C. Past projects include biographical and historical research, photograph archiving, art interpretation and curating exhibitions. Before coming to VA in 2023, she assisted the U.S. Air Force Academy’s Mechanical Engineering Department with exhibiting their departmental research achievements.

A self-professed “research nerd,” Stacy has conducted historical and biographical research for numerous museum and gallery exhibitions and her work has been published in museum catalogs. Of note, the biographical and genealogical research she did for Between Worlds: The Art of Bill Traylor monograph won the Smithsonian’s Secretary Research Award in 2020.

Born in Houston, Texas, and considers Hot Springs, Arkansas home, she has lived in many places. Since 2002, Stacy has lived in Austin, Texas; Queens, New York; Tokyo, Japan; the Washington, D.C. area, and is happily setting down roots in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

The spouse of a retired U.S. Air Force Veteran, Stacy enjoys spending time with family and friends and her pups in Colorado. She’s a classic horror movie fan, loves live music and supporting local artists. Stacy has a B.A. in psychology and an M.A. in art history with additional graduate level archive training.

