Nurse leader finds renewed purpose as a volunteer

Dr. Jennifer Goodman uses her vacation time to volunteer as a bedside nurse with medical teams providing free vision care across the globe.

At VA Eastern Colorado Health Care System, she serves as the Associate Director for Patient Care Services, leading nursing teams across the region.

Goodman spent July 10-18, 2026, in Buca Bay, Fiji, working alongside eye surgeons to complete more than 70 cataract surgeries and provide 150 eye exams in 5 days.

A cataract is a clouding of the clear lens in the eye that blocks light and blurs vision. Cataract surgery removes that cloudy lens and replaces it with a clear artificial lens to restore sight.

The procedure takes about 15 to 30 minutes. Once the new lens is in place, light can travel cleanly to the back of the eye, restoring clear vision for the patient.

A reason to return

Goodman volunteers through SEE International, a nonprofit organization that connects medical teams with communities needing eye care.

Her cousin, Air Force Veteran Dr. Randal Goodman, invited her on her first mission in 2022.

Demanding clinical work throughout the pandemic left her searching for a way to recharge.

“I took him up on the opportunity and was instantly hooked,” Goodman says. “It reconfirmed my passion for healthcare and Veteran care.”

Hands-on with the patient

The trip marked her 4th international mission since 2022.

Before each surgery, Goodman verified patient consent forms, gave required medications and led pre-surgery safety checks.

During surgery, she assisted by preparing sterile equipment, handing tools to the surgeons and often providing comfort.

“Occasionally I provide handesthesia,” Goodman says. “That means holding the hand of the patient during the procedure to provide comfort or reassurance.”

Restoring independence

During the 2022 trip to Buca Bay, the team operated on a father who had pulled his teenage son out of school to help him work due to his cataracts.

“After the procedure, this patient was able to complete his work without the assistance of his son,” Goodman says. “The son was able to return to school.”

The team also treated Fijian Veterans who served alongside American service members in Afghanistan.

“They proudly show us pictures of their service,” Goodman says.

Back to the basics

Every mission brings a different team to unfamiliar settings.

Supplies run low, equipment breaks down, and language barriers get in the way.

“You have to be an agile thinker and caregiver,” Goodman says. “You may not have the exact tool or supply needed and must strategize with the health care team about what can be done to care for the patient safely.”

Goodman says the work sharpens her focus when she returns home to Colorado.

“It reminds me of the importance of systems, communication and patient safety basics,” Goodman says. “It is hands-on experience to why nurses are so important for safe patient care.”

Veterans with vision loss can connect with our Visual Impairment Services Team at VA Eastern Colorado Health Care System for specialized services and assistance. You can also learn more about volunteering on VA News to see how others serve their communities.