College student awarded $7,500 scholarship for VA voluntary service
Hard work has earned 20-year-old youth volunteer Anit Tyagi a $7,500 scholarship for his ongoing dedication to serving Veterans with the emergency medical team at VA Eastern Colorado Health Care System (ECHCS).
Blind Veteran finds recovery on the slopes
"I didn’t cry about it until one of these events," said Marine Veteran Zachary Tidwell on a break before his next ski-bike ride on Eldora mountain.
Donated meals fuel health care heroes
Shortly after the issuance of a statewide Stay-At-Home order, VA Eastern Colorado Health Care System received a bulk meal donation from a nearby cafe. Since then, community organizations have donated over 15,000 meals.