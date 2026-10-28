VA ECHCS Physical Therapist Earns Multiple Awards for Excellence and Care of Veterans

For Dr. Liam Kiernan, a VA Eastern Colorado Health Care System physical therapist, the past year has been less about collecting awards and more about seeing years of work start to come together.

Kiernan, a physical therapist with the Spinal Cord Injury and Disorders Center (SCI/D) at the Rocky Mountain Regional VA Medical Center (RMRVAMC), recently earned the VA Excellence in Physical Therapy Practice Award, recognizing outstanding clinical practice within the Department of Veterans Affairs.

The national VA recognition follows two other major honors this year: the Paralyzed Veterans of America Clinical Excellence Award and Regis University’s Clinical Instructor of the Year Award.

Together, the three awards recognize different parts of Kiernan’s work — his clinical care of Veterans with complex neurologic conditions, his efforts to bring emerging rehabilitation treatments into the VA, and his role teaching and mentoring the next generation of physical therapists.

But Kiernan says the recognition really belongs to the work happening within the SCI/D Center.

“This year has been pretty special,” Kiernan said. “A lot of things we have been working on for a long time have started to turn into real programs for veterans. The awards mean a lot to me, but what I’m most proud of is that we’re finding ways to give Veterans access to treatments and experiences they might not have had otherwise.”

Kiernan specializes in the treatment of veterans with spinal cord injury, multiple sclerosis, ALS and other complex neurologic diagnoses. He is board certified in both neurologic and orthopedic physical therapy and has focused much of his work on bringing those two areas together.

That approach has led to the development and expansion of several programs within the SCI/D Center.

Kiernan helped introduce transcutaneous spinal stimulation (TSS) into clinical practice and has worked to expand its use for veterans with spinal cord injury and other neurologic conditions. He also developed a blood flow restriction (BFR) therapy program, authored the center’s BFR standard operating procedure, and has been involved in research examining BFR in Veterans with multiple sclerosis.

In September, Kiernan launched a dedicated early-morning TSS and BFR group designed to increase access for veterans. The clinic can treat multiple veterans simultaneously and serves several purposes, including short-term trials to determine whether a veteran may benefit from a home, spinal-stimulation unit and longer treatment blocks for veterans who need more time to demonstrate meaningful changes.

Some veterans travel significant distances to participate and are able to stay locally through VA lodging while completing intensive trials.

Kiernan has also continued to develop an orthopedic manual therapy service within SCI/D, allowing veterans with neurologic disabilities to receive treatment for orthopedic problems without automatically being referred outside the center.

The clinical work has increasingly gained national attention.

During the past year, Kiernan presented work at several national professional conferences, including the Paralyzed Veterans of America Healthcare Summit, the American Academy of Orthopaedic Manual Physical Therapists Annual Conference and the American Physical Therapy Association Combined Sections Meeting. His presentations have focused on spinal stimulation, blood flow restriction and ways to adapt orthopedic manual therapy for Veterans who use wheelchairs.

He has also served as a clinical investigator on research examining BFR training in veterans with multiple sclerosis and has participated in national VA efforts surrounding implementation of transcutaneous spinal stimulation.

Some of the most visible work, however, has happened outside the traditional clinic.

Earlier this year, Kiernan and the SCI/D team helped Veterans participate in the BOLDERBoulder using adaptive mobility technology, giving individuals with significant mobility limitations an opportunity to experience a major community event in a way that might previously have seemed out of reach.

That was followed by the SCI/D Center’s first 14er climb, where veterans and staff climbed Quandary Peak with the help of adaptive equipment, rehabilitation technology and a large interdisciplinary support team.

Kiernan’s care and commitment to helping others was noticed even years before he became a physical therapist when he was a student at Marymount University in Arlington, Virginia.

“Liam and I were actually classmates (in college),” said Dr. QuaShauna Smith, VA Eastern Colorado Health Care System clinical physical therapist specialist. “Even though we were classmates, I have always enjoyed and embraced his way of being an innovator and not taking ‘no’ for an answer. His passion that he has behind the population that we treat is unmatched. He goes above and beyond to meet the needs of his veterans, whether that’s in the clinic or outside of the clinic.”

Kiernan sees all his work as part of a bigger picture, all part of the same philosophy driving his clinical work.

“The 14er and the BOLDERBoulder weren’t separate from rehabilitation,” Kiernan said. “They were rehabilitation. The point of what we do isn’t just to make somebody stronger on a treatment table. It’s helping them get back to something they care about and showing them what might still be possible.”

That sometimes unconventional way of treating veterans, getting them outside their comfort zone and getting them back to who they once were is noticed by his peers.

“They admire him,” said Smith. “They wholeheartedly trust him. Anything he wants to try, they don’t even second guess or question what it is. They trust him wholeheartedly, that he will give them the outcomes they need. If not, you cannot say it’s not because he didn’t try. So, I would say it’s some admiration, trust, some levels possibly, love, because giving back quality of life is unmatched in our profession.

Teaching has remained another major part of Kiernan’s work.

He serves as faculty and mentor for VA neurologic and geriatric physical therapy residents and regularly works with physical therapy students. He also teaches clinicians and trainees about adapting orthopedic manual therapy for individuals with neurologic disabilities and has provided lectures and laboratory instruction to university students and residents.

That work led Regis University to select him as its Clinical Instructor of the Year.

The Paralyzed Veterans of America Clinical Excellence Award recognized another side of the same work — Kiernan’s clinical care and advocacy for individuals living with spinal cord injury and related conditions.

The VA Excellence in Physical Therapy Practice Award now adds national recognition from within the VA itself.

For Kiernan, the three awards are meaningful, but he views them as validation of a larger effort underway in Aurora.

“We have a team that is willing to try things and ask whether there’s a better way to help a veteran,” Kiernan said. “Sometimes, that means bringing new technology into the clinic. Sometimes, it means changing the schedule so Veterans can get treatment earlier in the morning. Sometimes, it means figuring out how to get somebody with a spinal cord injury up a mountain. The part I’m proud of is that we don’t stop at saying something would be nice to do. We try to find a way to actually do it.”

The awards are also an indication of the type of work Kiernan is pushing forward and the quality of care for veterans within VA ECHCS’ area receive from not just Kiernan but the entire physical therapy team and VA ECHCS as a whole.

“It shows we have so many things we’re capable of,” said Smith. “How can we be more like Liam in pushing the needle, coming up with new technologies? It just shows us that it’s possible to think outside the box. We can also be pioneers, innovators. When you’re looking for your primary doctor, I hope you’re looking for the best. So, I think it shows we are elite, that we have some of top therapists in the area for veterans right at their doorsteps. It reinforces that we give the best quality care to our veterans.”

As the SCI/D Center continues expanding programs involving spinal stimulation, blood flow restriction, adaptive mobility and advanced rehabilitation, Kiernan hopes the work can serve as a model for other VA facilities.

“If something is helping our veterans here, I want to figure out how we can make it available to Veterans somewhere else too,” he said. “That’s really where I want this work to go.”