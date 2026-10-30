VA ECHCS Physical Therapist Earns Supervisor of the Year Award

Earning the National VA Physical Therapy Field Advisory Council Supervisor of the Year Award was not something Dr. Shane O’Malley, VA Eastern Colorado Health Care System physical therapy and occupational therapy supervisor and a physical therapist, set out to do.

In fact, becoming a physical therapist wasn’t originally his plan at all.

“When I was 18, I wanted to be an architect, and I was going to go to Penn State (University), and I realized I wasn’t big enough, strong enough or fast enough to play football at Penn State,” said O’Malley. “So, I changed my mind that I was going to play (Division III) football at a school in New York. So, my high school guidance counselor was a gentleman named Bill Simonovich, and he said ‘Well, let’s look at some other career options. You seem to really like helping people, and you like sports. Have you thought about becoming a physical therapist?’”

So, at the advice and urging of his guidance counselor, O’Malley shifted gears and enrolled at Ithaca College in Ithaca, New York, where he focused on sports rehab while playing slot receiver for the Ithaca Bombers football team.

“It kind of found me through him, and I chose that as a major, and got to keep playing sports,” said O’Malley. “Honestly, I think I’m one of the lucky ones, where I found what I wanted to do early, because once I got involved, I never looked back.”

Even then, he felt there was something still missing, something more he could do to help patients and have a greater impact in the long run.

“Honestly, I never really fell in love with sports rehab,” said O’Malley. “I thought I would, but I was searching for something more. I worked in sports rehab for about two or three years. I was surrounded by a lot of really good therapists who had pursued residency and fellowship education in the subspeciality of orthopedics, and I reflectively wasn’t as good at my job as I wanted to be. I wanted to be able to help people faster and get them back to being them.”

Looking for that purpose, that desire, that passion for a group of people he could help and get them back to where they once led him to the VA ECHCS.

“(VA ECHCS) has an orthopedic residency program that I applied for,” said O’Malley. “My interest in staying in the VA got stronger and stronger through that year as a resident, and it felt like it was the collaborative and innovative culture and system I wanted to be a part of and working with vets I fell in love with.”

During that time, the VA’s purpose of helping veterans, helping them reclaim, or get as close as possible to, who they once were resonated with O’Malley.

“So, I think the VA mission in particular was something that really drove me to look at the VA. What a meaningful impact it would be to get veterans back to who they are after their time in the service.”

With his purpose and calling found, O’Malley finally focused on working to help the veterans he cared for and the team under his charge. Because of that work ethic, that drive, that care for veterans and for his team, others took notice.

The themes for the award are “cultivating professional growth, driving innovation and evidence-based quality improvements and achieving exception team performance.” According to those who worked with O’Malley, it was a no-brainer that he should, at the very least, be nominated for the award.

“It was a really easy decision,” said Julie Talkington, VA ECHCS Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation Services (PMRS) service chief, a physical therapist and the one who nominated O’Malley for the award. “He continually goes above and beyond, not just as a supervisor but as clinician and a PT professional. He’s dedicated to high-quality care and instilling best practices throughout the PT profession, not just within (VA) Eastern Colorado. He has a really high passion for ensuring PT is in the right place, providing the right care at the right time. And he’s such a huge advocate for his staff as a supervisor and the profession of PT throughout the VA.”

O’Malley’s passion for helping veterans and ensuring they get the care they’ve earned isn’t a one-off, either.

“His relationship is ideal with veterans,” said Talkington. “He builds his relationships on trust and understanding. He’s compassionate and empathetic, and he’s a really good active listener, listening to the veteran and what their needs are. He has so many relationships throughout Eastern Colorado that it’s really easy for him to make sure veterans are getting the right care they need.”

O’Malley’s character, attitude and relationship-building are not just for his veteran patients, either. Ensuring veterans get the care they need, getting them to open up and be more receptive to new ideas and ways to improve their care only works when those around you, your team, have that same level of trust, care and passion as you.

“He is super well respected by everyone on his team,” said Talkington. “He’s relied upon by various people, even those not on his team, and he’s known to be someone that you can go to get an answer. If he doesn’t know the answer, he knows someone who knows the answer. A lot of his staff affectionately refer to him as a golden retriever. Because he’s always there and willing to help with a smile on his face and he’ll go get whatever or whoever you need to help, and he loves dogs.”

Canine comparisons notwithstanding, the respect and recognition both veterans and his fellow VA ECHCS employees have for O’Malley were but a few of the reasons O’Malley earned the award.

“It was a surprise for sure,” said O’Malley. “Like any job, there’s ups and downs, and I think we need to take time to celebrate getting one in the win column. It felt, quite honestly, gratifying. So, it was a really meaningful moment to say the things you’re doing are making a difference.”

17th century English poet, John Donne, wrote, “No man is an island entire of itself; every man is a piece of the continent, a part of the main.”

The sentiment being that no one can make it on their own. That we are all part of a whole, working together, not separate. That sentiment is what O’Malley believes led him to earning the award this year, that the teams from across the healthcare system that work together—PMRS, the physical medicine administrative team and the spinal-cord injury administrative teams—is what makes anything he does possible.

“They’re incredibly helpful and beyond valuable in what we do as clinicians and within our leadership group,” said O’Malley. “Tina Collins, Rachel Nelson, Thalesa Hector and Shunara Maxey. They do such an incredible job, and I want to give them credit. Our PMRS leadership team has been incredibly supportive of our frontline staff and supervisors trying innovative, new things in helping us find ways to track that impact on the organization. We work incredibly close and hard together on pretty much everything I do, that’s for sure. Without that crew, there’s no way I’m getting any recognition.”

But earning the award is nothing without the veterans O’Malley and the physical therapy teams treat and provide care. In the end, to O’Malley, they are the most important thing.

“Sometimes, when a team gets recognition for improving services locally, if somebody is on the fence about using their VA benefits versus not, it helps us to be a provider of choice is incredible,” said O’Malley. “Because I do feel the VA is the most equipped to help veterans with veterans’ issues, specifically in my world, their muscular-skeletal and neural-muscular issues and returning to function in their jobs and enjoying their lives. I would love to see veterans come here and have an awesome experience.”