Pharmacy Residency Programs
The Eastern Colorado Health Care System Pharmacy Residency Programs are designed to enhance the knowledge and skills of pharmacy residents. Our facility offers training programs for PGY1 Pharmacy Residents, along with specialized PGY2 residencies in Geriatrics, Health-System Pharmacy Administration and Leadership, Internal Medicine, and Psychiatry.
PGY1 Pharmacy Residency Program
Purpose statement
- PGY1 residency programs build upon Doctor of Pharmacy (PharmD) education and outcomes to develop pharmacist practitioners with knowledge, skills, and abilities as defined in the educational competency areas, goals, and objectives. Residents who successfully complete PGY1 residency programs will be skilled in diverse patient care, practice management, leadership, and education, and be prepared to provide patient care, seek board certification in pharmacotherapy (i.e., BCPS), and pursue advanced education and training opportunities including postgraduate year two (PGY2) residencies.
General description
- Pharmacists completing this residency will be competent, confident, and compassionate providers of pharmaceutical care, as individuals and as members of the health care team. They will be prepared to accept positions as PGY2 residents, staff pharmacist in adult acute or ambulatory care, or entry level clinical pharmacists in adult acute or ambulatory care.
Rotations/Experiences
- Required Rotations
- Acute Care
- Ambulatory Care
- Formulary Management
- Pharmacy Practice Management, Medication Safety and Quality Improvement
- Staffing (30 shifts, Longitudinal)
- Teaching and Education (Longitudinal)
- Research Project (Longitudinal)
- Medical Emergency Management
- Adverse Drug Event Reporting (Longitudinal)
- Pharmacy Newsletter (Longitudinal)
- Elective Rotations
- Critical Care (Medicine)
- Critical Care (Surgery)
- Geriatrics
- Infectious Disease
- Inpatient Psychiatry
- Oncology
- Outpatient Psychiatry
- Pain Management
- Surgery
- Academia
- Neurology
- Additional Experiences
- ASHP Midyear
- Residency Conference
PGY2 Geriatrics Pharmacy Residency Program
Purpose statement
- PGY2 residency programs build upon Doctor of Pharmacy (PharmD) education and PGY1 pharmacy residency training to develop pharmacist practitioners with knowledge, skills, and abilities as defined in the educational competency areas, goals, and objectives for advanced practice areas. Residents who successfully complete PGY2 residency programs are prepared for advanced patient care or other specialized positions, and board certification in the advanced practice area, if available.
General description
- Pharmacists completing this residency will be competent, confident, and compassionate providers of pharmaceutical care for geriatric patients, as individuals and as members of the health care team. They will be prepared to accept positions as clinical pharmacists in adult acute or ambulatory care, or entry level clinical pharmacists in geriatric specialty care settings.
Rotations/Experiences
- Required Rotations
- Geriatric Primary Care Team
- Home Based Primary Care
- Geropsychology
- Palliative Care
- Long Term Care
- Elective Rotations
- Acute Care
- Anticoagulation
- Cardiology
- Chronic Pain and Wellness Clinic
- Geriatric Primary Care Team Advanced
- Home Based Primary Care Advanced
- Home Based Primary Care Longitudinal
- Infections Disease
- Long Term Care Advanced
- Primary Care
- Pain Management and Opioid Safety
- Surgery
- Seniors Clinic
- Acute Care of the Elderly
PGY2 Health-System Pharmacy Administration and Leadership Residency Program
Purpose statement
- PGY2 health system pharmacy administration and leadership residency builds upon PGY1 residency graduates’ competence in the delivery of patient-centered care and in pharmacy operational services to prepare residents who can assume high level managerial, supervisory, and leadership responsibilities. Areas of competence emphasized during the program include safe and effective medication-use systems, quality assurance and improvement, the management of human resources, the management of financial resources, use of technology, and advanced leadership. The residency lays the foundation for continued growth in management and leadership skills.
General description
- Upon graduation, residents are prepared for a clinical or operational management/supervisory role in a variety of work settings.
Rotations/Experiences
- Required Rotations
- Pharmacy Operations
- Clinical Pharmacy Program Management
- Pharmacoeconomics
- Human Resources
- Pharmacy Chief Leadership (Longitudinal)
- Project Management (Longitudinal)
- Quality Management (Longitudinal)
- Elective Rotations
- Formulary Management
- Pharmacy Recruitment and Retention
- Clinical Specialties
- VISN Leadership
- Pharmacy Chief Management
- Additional Experiences
- ASHP Leaders Conference
- ASHP Midyear
PGY2 Internal Medicine Pharmacy Residency Program
Purpose statement
- The purpose of the Internal Medicine PGY2 is to develop the knowledge, attitude, and skills necessary to become an advanced Clinical Pharmacy Practitioner (CPP) in Internal Medicine. The RMR PGY2 Internal Medicine Pharmacy Residency Program will build upon a candidate’s PharmD education and PGY1 pharmacy residency program experience to develop a well-rounded and refined CPP in internal medicine.
Rotations/Experiences
- Required Rotations
- Internal Medicine I-III
- Critical Care (MICU)
- Infectious Disease
- Cardiology
- Nephrology
- Anticoagulation
- Leadership
- Staffing (Longitudinal)
- Formulary Management (Longitudinal)
- Research Project
- Medical Emergency Management (Longitudinal)
- Pharmacy Newsletter (Longitudinal)
- Elective Rotations
- Internal Medicine IV
- Critical Care (SICU)
- Inpatient Psychiatry
- Inpatient Palliative Care/Pain Management
- Academia
- Neurology
- Inpatient Spinal Cord Injury
- Additional Experiences
- ASHP Midyear
- Residency Conference
Benefits
All pharmacy residents receive the following benefits:
- Annual Leave (AL): 4 hours per pay period (13 days per year)
- Sick Leave (SL): 4 hours per pay period (13 days per year)
- Federal Holidays: 11 paid Federal Holidays
- Leave Without Pay (LWOP) and Family Medical Leave Act (FMLA): Residents are entitled to pre-approved, unpaid leave for FMLA per national policy, however extended periods of leave that would require an extension of the residency program are subject to approval through VA Central Office
- Administrative leave: Authorized absence may be approved for VA authorized travel to professional meetings.
- Health/Life Insurance: Pharmacy residents are eligible to participate in the Federal Employees Health Benefit (FEHB) and the Federal Employees Group Life Insurance (FEGLI) Programs. You are responsible for paying a portion of the insurance.
- Liability Insurance: You are covered by the “Public Officers Law” and will not need any practice liability insurance during your residency. While performing within your scope of practice and in conformance with VA rules and regulations, the VA will cover all liability issues. Your only risk would be if you exceed your scope of practice or violate VA policies. You may be required to carry professional liability insurance if you choose to do elective rotations outside the VA.
Stipend
- Please refer to the ASHP Residency Program Directory for stipend.
Application Information
Refer to the ASHP Residency Program Directory and PhORCAS for each program’s application requirements.
Contact Us
Anne McMahon, PharmD, BCPS
PGY1 Pharmacy Residency Director
Email: Anne.Mcmahon@va.gov
Elizabeth Ellis, PharmD, BCPS, BCACP, BCGP
PGY2 Geriatric Pharmacy Residency Program Director
Email: Elizabeth.Ellis2@va.gov
Preston Witcher, PharmD, BCPS, BCCCP, DPLA
PGY2 Internal Medicine Pharmacy Residency Director
Email: Preston.Witcher@va.gov
Matt Karow, PharmD, BCPP
PGY2 Psychiatric Pharmacy Residency Director
Email: matthew.karow@va.gov
Nelida (Nellie) Flores, PharmD
PGY2 HSPAL Pharmacy Residency Director
Email: Nelida.Flores@va.gov