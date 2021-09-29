Colmery-O'Neil Veterans' Administration Medical Center - campus map

Directions

From Interstate 70

Traveling on I-70 take the Gage Boulevard exit and continue south to 21st street. The Medical Center is will be located on the left.

From I-470

Traveling on I-470 take the Gage Boulevard exit and continue north to 21st street. The Medical Center is located on the right.

From U.S. Route 75 north

Traveling south on U.S. Route 75, take the I-70 East/Gage Boulevard exit. Take the Gage Boulevard exit and continue south to 21st street. The Medical Center is located on the left.

From U.S. Route 75 south

Traveling north on U.S. Route 75, continue on U.S. Route 75 (Topeka Boulevard) to 29th street. Turn left (west) on 29th street, continue to Gage Boulevard turn right (north) on Gage go towards 21st street.

Get custom directions from Google Maps

Additional GPS information

When programming your GPS for directions, use one of the following:

Colmery-O'Neil Veterans' Administration Medical Center

2200 Southwest Gage Boulevard

Topeka, KS 66622-0001

Intersection: Southwest Gage Boulevard and Southwest 21st Street

Coordinates: 39°1'38.44"N 95°43'29.66"W