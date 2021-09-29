Dwight D. Eisenhower Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center - campus map
Use this information to navigate the facility or locate your care provider’s office. To print the map, download the file and print. This will provide the highest quality image.
Directions
From the south
Take Interstate 70 to the Bonner Springs/Leavenworth Exit # 224 North on State Route 7 approximately 13 miles. The VAMC will be on your right after crossing Muncie Road.
From the north
Take I-29 to Platte City, then take State Route 92 to Leavenworth. Once you cross the bridge over the Missouri River you will be on Metropolitan. Turn left at the first street light and head south on 4th Street (State Route 7) approximately 4 miles. The VAMC will be on your left.
Get custom directions from Google Maps
Additional GPS information
When programming your GPS for directions, use one of the following:
Dwight D. Eisenhower Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center
4101 4th Street Trafficway
Leavenworth, KS 66048-5014
Intersection: 4th Street Trafficway and East Eisenhower
Coordinates: 39°16'37.66"N 94°53'58.94"W