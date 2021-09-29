Dwight D. Eisenhower Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center - campus map

Directions

From the south

Take Interstate 70 to the Bonner Springs/Leavenworth Exit # 224 North on State Route 7 approximately 13 miles. The VAMC will be on your right after crossing Muncie Road.

From the north

Take I-29 to Platte City, then take State Route 92 to Leavenworth. Once you cross the bridge over the Missouri River you will be on Metropolitan. Turn left at the first street light and head south on 4th Street (State Route 7) approximately 4 miles. The VAMC will be on your left.

Additional GPS information

When programming your GPS for directions, use one of the following:

Dwight D. Eisenhower Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center

4101 4th Street Trafficway

Leavenworth, KS 66048-5014

Intersection: 4th Street Trafficway and East Eisenhower

Coordinates: 39°16'37.66"N 94°53'58.94"W