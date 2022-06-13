Flag Day - American Braille Flag Dedication

VA Eastern Kansas to host an American Braille Flag Dedication on Flag Day, 14 June 2022. Executive leaders and others will be dedicating a donated tactile braille flag to honor our blind Veterans which will later be permanently displayed inside our LV VA Medical Center. The ceremony will begin at 11am at the main flagpole directly across from the CPAC building. Visually Impaired Veterans from the Visual Impairment Service Team (VIST) Program will be in attendance along with the Heartland Regional Group of the Blinded Veterans Association. The American Braille Flag Project’s goal is to place the American braille flag in all facilities visited by blind Veterans and blind Americans so that they may see the American braille flag by the touch of their fingers.

Visitors, staff and patients are welcome to attend the dedication ceremony. Visually impaired Veterans will participate in a private picnic immediately following.