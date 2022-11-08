Discounts and Freebies for Veterans and their Families for Veterans Day!

Free Meals, Discounts and Events for Veterans Day

More than 100+ Veterans Day discounts, free meals and services available this week! Restaurants, haircuts, bed and breakfasts, car washes, spas, travel, zoos, museums and more!

Also check out the more than 500 FREE events nationwide celebrating Veterans and their families. The list is organized by state and will continue to be updated as we learn of more events.

The fine print: This Veterans Day discounts list will continue to be updated as we learn of more nationally available Veterans Day discounts, meals or other ways businesses and organizations want to give back to Veterans. These Veterans Day discounts, free meals and other programs are being shared so that Veterans, their families, caregivers and survivors are aware of all resources available to them. Verify with the organization offering.

The sharing of any non-VA information does not constitute an endorsement of products and services on the part of VA.