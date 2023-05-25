Topeka VA Eastern Kansas Health Care System Hiring Fair!

Topeka VA Eastern Kansas Health Care System Hiring Fair!

TOPEKA, KS — On June 6, VA Eastern Kansas Health Care System will host a Hiring Fair. The Hiring Fair to take place at the Topeka VA Medical Center in Topeka, Kansas located at 2200 SW Gage Blvd, Building 5, between 10am and 8pm. Last interview will be at 7pm.

Interested applicants are encouraged and welcome to stop by during these hours. Applicants are asked to bring their photo ID, resume, a copy of any relevant professional licenses or certifications, and a list of four professional references.

Interested Veterans should bring a copy of their DD214 and disability letter if applicable.

Applicants can expect on-the-spot interviews, all candidates will have the opportunity to ask questions about our VA healthcare programs/careers.

The Topeka VA is hiring for many different positions of various backgrounds, various shifts are available, intermittent and full-time positions available.

Join the team serving America’s heroes!