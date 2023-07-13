Skip to Content
PACT Act Resource Meeting

Time, date, and location of resource meeting

VA Eastern Kansas PACT Act Resource Meeting

When:

Sat. Aug 5, 2023, 9:00 am – 12:00 pm CT

Where:

139th Airlift Wing, Missouri National Guard, Rausin Auditorium Building 51

705 Memorial Drive

St. Joseph, MO

Cost:

Free

The 2022 PACT Act expands toxic-exposed Veterans access to VA care, extends health care eligibility for Vietnam, Gulf War, and Post 9-11 era combat Veterans, and adds new presumptive conditions for radiation, Agent Orange, Gulf War toxins, and burn pit exposures.  

Join us on August 5th to get information on:

  • VA Health Care Eligibility and Enrollment
  • Veterans Service Reps for VA Disability Claims
  • Toxic Exposure (screen if enrolled)
  • Presumptive Conditions

