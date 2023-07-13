PACT Act Resource Meeting

VA Eastern Kansas PACT Act Resource Meeting

When: Sat. Aug 5, 2023, 9:00 am – 12:00 pm CT Where: 139th Airlift Wing, Missouri National Guard, Rausin Auditorium Building 51 705 Memorial Drive St. Joseph, MO Cost: Free Add to Calendar

The 2022 PACT Act expands toxic-exposed Veterans access to VA care, extends health care eligibility for Vietnam, Gulf War, and Post 9-11 era combat Veterans, and adds new presumptive conditions for radiation, Agent Orange, Gulf War toxins, and burn pit exposures.

Join us on August 5th to get information on:

VA Health Care Eligibility and Enrollment

Veterans Service Reps for VA Disability Claims

Toxic Exposure (screen if enrolled)

Presumptive Conditions

