VA Eastern Kansas HealthCare System Whole Health Town Hall

VA Eastern Kansas Healthcare System is hosting a “Whole Health Town Hall” at Blue Sage Barn in Manhattan Kansas on Thursday, September 28, from 5:30pm-7:00pm for Veterans, their family members, and caregivers.
Presenters at the Town Hall will speak about the VA’s Whole Health approach to care and what Whole Health resources are available. There will be time for questions and feedback. Light snacks and refreshments will be available. Attendees will have an opportunity to win raffle items including a Dual Fuel Gas and Charcoal Grill and a Lifetime High Performance Cooler.
To learn more about Whole Health at VA Eastern Kansas, visit our local website:
https://www.va.gov/eastern-kansas-health-care/work-with-us/volunteer-or…
