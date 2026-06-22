Colmery O'Neil VA Medical Center Open House and Town Hall

Open House & Veterans Town Hall – Colmery-O’Neil VA Medical Center

VA Eastern Kansas Health Care System invites Veterans, caregivers, family members, and community partners to an Open House and Veterans Town Hall at the historic Colmery-O’Neil VA Medical Center in Topeka, Kansas.

On Wednesday, June 24, 2026, from 4 to 6 p.m., we will host an Open House – Resource Fair in the Recreation Hall, Building 24 (near the Eye Clinic and Canteen). During the Open House, Veterans and caregivers can meet one-on-one with staff from a wide range of services that support the Colmery-O’Neil VA Medical Center and VA Eastern Kansas. Featured programs and services include eligibility and enrollment, primary care, mental health and suicide prevention, vocational rehabilitation and PM&R, social work, caregiver and peer support, Whole Health, physical therapy, audiology and speech pathology, women Veterans health, VA Community Care, and nutrition, among others.

Beginning at 6:30 p.m., Executive Director Rudy Klopfer and other VA Eastern Kansas Health Care System leaders will hold a Veterans Town Hall in the Hawley Conference Room. Leaders will share updates on VA Eastern Kansas priorities, including implementation of the Federal Electronic Health Record Modernization initiative and changes related to the Senator Elizabeth Dole Modernization Act. Veterans and caregivers will have an opportunity to ask questions and provide feedback about their VA care, access, and benefits.

This event is free and open to all Veterans, caregivers, family members, and community partners. No registration is required.

Date: Wednesday, June 24, 2026

Open House – Resource Fair: 4–6 p.m., Recreation Hall, Building 24 (near the Eye Clinic and Canteen)

Veterans Town Hall: 6:30 p.m., Hawley Conference Room

Location: Colmery-O’Neil VA Medical Center, 2200 SW Gage Blvd, Topeka, KS 66622

For questions or to request accommodations, please contact Brian Stephens at