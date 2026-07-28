VA Eastern Kansas Health Care System Tele-Town Hall

Veterans: Not enrolled in VA health care—or not sure whether you qualify?

VA Eastern Kansas Health Care System invites you to a live Choose VA Tele-Town Hall on Facebook. Wednesday, August 12, 2026 ⏰ from 5pm-6pm CT

Watch and Join the Conversation Here

During this virtual session, we’ll:

Clear up common myths about VA health care eligibility

Explain available VA health care services and local care options

Review what you may need to apply

Walk through the ways to apply—online, by phone, in person, or by mail

Explain what to expect after you apply

Answer general questions during the live session

Wondering whether you could qualify even if you did not serve in combat? Whether you can keep your private insurance? Or whether having a VA disability rating means you are already enrolled?

Bring your questions. This town hall is designed especially for Veterans who are not currently enrolled in VA health care. Save the date and share this event with a Veteran who may benefit.