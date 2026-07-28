VA Eastern Kansas Health Care System Tele-Town Hall
VAEKHCS Tele-Town Hall
When:
Wed. Aug 12, 2026, 5:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. CT
Where:
Cost:
Free
Veterans: Not enrolled in VA health care—or not sure whether you qualify?
VA Eastern Kansas Health Care System invites you to a live Choose VA Tele-Town Hall on Facebook. Wednesday, August 12, 2026 ⏰ from 5pm-6pm CT
Watch and Join the Conversation Here
During this virtual session, we’ll:
- Clear up common myths about VA health care eligibility
- Explain available VA health care services and local care options
- Review what you may need to apply
- Walk through the ways to apply—online, by phone, in person, or by mail
- Explain what to expect after you apply
- Answer general questions during the live session
Wondering whether you could qualify even if you did not serve in combat? Whether you can keep your private insurance? Or whether having a VA disability rating means you are already enrolled?
Bring your questions. This town hall is designed especially for Veterans who are not currently enrolled in VA health care. Save the date and share this event with a Veteran who may benefit.