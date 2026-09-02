Women Veteran Tele-Town Hall

Women Veterans Virtual Town Hall

Women Veterans across the VA Heartland Network (VISN 15) are invited to join us for a Virtual Town Hall on Thursday, September 24, 2026, from 6:00 to 7:00 p.m. CST. The event is open to all enrolled and non-enrolled Women Veterans within VISN 15.

This virtual event is an opportunity to connect with VA and learn more about the health care, services and resources available to Women Veterans. Whether you currently receive care through VA or are interested in learning more about your options, we encourage you to join us.

Join online:

https://video.teleforumonline.com/video/streaming.php?client=20887

Join by phone:



We look forward to connecting with Women Veterans throughout the VA Heartland Network.