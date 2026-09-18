Oct. 5 groundbreaking ceremony for new Junction City outpatient clinic

VA Eastern Kansas Health Care System will host a groundbreaking ceremony Monday, October 5, 2026, at 11:00 a.m. Central Time for the future Lieutenant General Richard J. Seitz Community-Based Outpatient Clinic at 2512 Rucker Road in Junction City. Guest arrival begins at 10:30 a.m.

The ceremony will mark the start of construction on a new facility designed to expand Veterans' access to VA health care across the Flint Hills region. The program is expected to bring together Veterans, VA leaders, invited federal and local officials, Fort Riley representatives and project partners for brief remarks, a ceremonial groundbreaking and official photographs.

The future clinic will be the largest outpatient clinic in the VA Eastern Kansas Health Care System. It will expand existing primary care and mental health spaces and will offer primary care, mental health, specialty care and ancillary services in a modern, energy-efficient setting.

The clinic will continue to carry the name of Lt. Gen. Richard J. Seitz, a decorated Army leader who served for 37 years, settled in Junction City after retirement and remained closely connected to Fort Riley and the surrounding community. Congress designated the Junction City clinic in his honor in 2014.