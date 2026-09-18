VISN 15 Community Mental Health Summit
2026 Midwest Community Mental Health Summit
When:
Thu. Sep 24, 2026, 9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. CT
Where:
Cost:
Free
VA Employees can register through TMS.
Advance registration is required for all attendees, whether or not CE credit is requested.
National Guard members and Reservists often return from deployment directly to civilian life - resuming work, school, and family responsibilities without the built-in support available on military installations. This live virtual program helps providers and communities recognize trauma-related needs, understand VA eligibility, and connect people with practical resources and support networks.