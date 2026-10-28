Franklin Avenue road closure at Leavenworth VA

PRESS RELEASE

October 28, 2026

Leavenworth, KS - Franklin Avenue from Home Place to Riverview on the Dwight D. Eisenhower VA Medical Center campus will be fully closed by Thursday morning, October 29, 2026. Barricades will be installed Wednesday evening, October 28.

The closure is part of preparations around Ward Memorial Hall, also known as Building 29, for demolition activity. The demolition start date has not been confirmed.

Please review the campus access information below before traveling to the medical center. Follow posted traffic signs and remain outside barricaded areas.

We are preparing the area around Ward Memorial Hall (Building 29) on the Leavenworth VA campus for demolition activity. Barricades will be installed Wednesday evening, October 28, 2026, and Franklin Avenue from the stop sign at Home Place to Riverview will be fully closed by Thursday morning, October 29. The demolition plans and start date are still being coordinated; demolition start date will be shared once it is confirmed.

Hospital-bound traffic may continue to use the main campus entrance and must turn north at Franklin Avenue. Follow posted signs to the hospital.

For access to Riverview road, use the south campus entrance and follow posted signs. Deliveries and other non-hospital traffic should use the south campus entrance and follow posted signs.